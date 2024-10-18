You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Pays Price for App Store 'Monopoly'
Google Pays Price for App Store 'Monopoly'
Google has suffered a major court defeat over its Play store. It will mean much greater access for third party app stores and apps, though could prompt a continuing argument about security.
The ruling came in a case brought by Epic Games, makers of the popular game Fortnite. It's had similar battles with Apple and its possible this case will have an effect there too.
Epic had argued that Google unfairly exploited a monopoly over access of app developers to the Android system by the way it controlled the official Play store. It said that monopoly existed despite the fact that Android users can install apps from other sources.
According to Epic, Google imposed unfair restrictions on the way app developers can access the Play store. A jury agreed in a verdict last December and the judge in the case has now decided how Google must put things right. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
Three Years Of Restrictions
His decision is surprisingly stringent and will change how Google operates for the next three years.
The two biggest changes involve third-party app stores. The first is that app stores themselves can now be distributed through Google Play itself. In other words, a user could download one app from Google Play and then use that app to download other apps without having to go through Google Play.
The second change is that third-party app stores will, by default, have access to carry any app that is in Google Play.
Other big changes include an end to Google rules that apps distributed in Google Play can only use Google's payment system for in-app purchases (complete with a royalty cut for Google). It will also no longer be able to set maximum or minimum limits on pricing.
Security Checks Still OK
There will also be a ban on Google offering financial or other incentives for app developers to use Google Play (or avoid using rival services) and for device manufacturers to preinstall Google Play (or not preinstall other app stores).
The only real power Google will have is to take "strictly necessary and narrowly tailored" steps to maintain the security of apps in Google Play and to charge a fee for this vetting.
As things stand, Google has eight months to figure out how it will comply with the rules before the three-year compliance period begins. However, given the changes could make a major dent in its revenues, it's already planning an appeal. (Source: theverge.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are the changes reasonable? Does Google hold too much power over apps on Android devices? Should Apple fear similar restrictions?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.