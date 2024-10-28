You are hereHome › John Lister › Android 15 Boosts Security, Theft Detection Lock
Android 15 Boosts Security, Theft Detection Lock
Google has announced a range of security and privacy boosts for Android 15. It's also rolling out a key feature called Theft Detection Lock to older handsets.
The new version of Android is coming to Google's own Pixel handsets almost immediately and then will go out to other manufacturers. The release date and which handsets it works on depends on the manufacturer.
Theft Detection Lock Explained
Unlike some previous new versions of Android which have often seemed more focused on appearance and style, the focus this time is much more practical. The most high-profile change is Theft Detection Lock, which will kick in if the phone detects that it has been snatched by somebody who then tries to get away at speed. The phone will then automatically lock.
Google says it uses AI to work out when this has happened rather than, for example, a user taking a phone out of their pocket and replacing it before setting off on a run. The chances are that a false positive won't be a major issue here as the legitimate user can simply unlock the phone as usual.
A related feature called Remote Lock means that users can remotely lock their phone from any other device by visiting a dedicated web page, typing in their phone number and then passing a "simple security check". Both Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock are also being rolled out as standalone feature for phone running Android 10 and later, which should cover the vast majority of handsets still in use.
Privacy Features and Practical Improvements
Other Android 15 features include a Private Space for apps. This is a section which is only accessible by an additional security check (such as a fingerprint). Any apps in here will work as normal but won't be visible in the main screen or list of apps and any notifications will be hidden until the Private Space is open. (Source: androidpolice.com)
To illustrate the feature from a generous view of human nature, a user might have used apps to buy flowers and a hotel break for an upcoming wedding anniversary and be awaiting dispatch notifications, but not have the apps visible if they lend their handset to a partner or use it in their sight. (Source: blog.google)
Other Android 15 changes include greater control over screen layout on tablets and foldable phones, better camera performance in low light, and the option for some messaging apps to use satellite connectivity (when available) even if neither WiFi nor cellular data are working.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you find these features useful? Do you think the Theft Detection Feature will correctly detect phone snatching? Does Private Space solve a real problem?
Comments
It's about time for theft
It's about time for theft detection lock, IF it works. With screen lock enabled, Private Space seems redundant but if you share your phone with your partner and want to hide some apps it could be useful. I won't comment on trust or cheating; that's for another forum. The satellite connectivity option could be very useful in a disaster when wi-fi or cellular service is unavailable.