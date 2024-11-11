You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Wallet Expands to Children
Google Wallet Expands to Children
Google will soon let children use Android phones to make in-person purchases. It says there will be sufficient safeguards and controls for parents.
The changes will be to Google Wallet. That's an app that lets users store card details and make payments in the real world without the card. The app also lets users store electronic versions of tickets and passes.
The payments are contactless and use the NFC (near-field communication) chip in the phone. Users must authenticate the app through a security measure such as a PIN, passcode, fingerprint or facial recognition.
Previously the app was only allowed for adults but Google is extending it to children through the Family Link tool. That already gives parents extensive control over their child's phone, for example over what apps they can install or how long they spend online.
Remote Blocks Possible
Google says it has extensive safeguards. For example, children cannot add a card to their phone by themselves: instead the adult must give permission for the card. The adult can also see a full record of all payments and block the card at any time.
The app can't be used for online purchases: it can only be used for real-world contactless payments.
Unlike the standard version of Google Wallet, children will be limited in the other documents they can add. They can add tickets and gift cards but can't add any identification cards or health documents. Parents will be able to remove any passes or documents that they don't want the child to use.
Restrained Rollout
Google has previously trialed the feature on the Fitbit Ace LTE, a fitness tracker specifically aimed at children. It claims parents who tried the feature gave positive feedback. (Source: 9to5google.com)
The feature will start rolling out to phones in several countries next year including the United States. The idea is for a slow rollout to give enough time to discover any problems or safety issues, or uncover potential improvements. Apple already has a similar feature with Apple Pay for children, plus lets parents send money to kids through the Messages app. Google doesn't plan to allow money transfers. (Source: engadget.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Is this a sensible idea? Are there enough parental controls? How does it compare to other tech such as pre-paid payment cards for children?
Comments
Bad idea
Best way to be a parent is not to give your kids free virtual money.
When you have nothing to touch, spending is meaningless until they reject your card.
Cash is still king.