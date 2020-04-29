YouTube Fights Fake News with 'Fact-Checking Panel'

Google is stepping up a fact-checking feature on YouTube. It won't mean removing videos, but rather placing a warning in results for searches on topics associated with misleading information.

The "fact check information panels" were first used in Brazil and India last year and will now be rolled out to the United States. They're designed as a way to focus human resources given the sheer quantity of videos uploaded every day.

The idea is to deal with misinformation about recent news events where bogus claims can appear and spread quickly. Topics will be selected based on both the amount of interest and the availability of a fact checking article from an authoritative source.

Panel Gives Verdict On Questionable Claims

If a user searches for videos on such a topic, they'll get the normal set of results - including some videos which may not be reliable. At the top of the screen they will also see a special panel which summarizes a controversial claim and whether it was proven true or false. There will also be a link to the full article on an independent fact checking site.

Google gave an example of somebody searching for the term "covid and ibuprofen." As well as videos on the topic, the results include a panel noting claims that the "vast majority" of people who died with COVID-10 had ibuprofen in their system were false, with no evidence to support them. (Source: googleblog.com)

US Publishers Already On Board

YouTube will pay $1 million to publishers via the International Fact-Checking Network. Google says more than a dozen US publishers who operate fact checking services are already participating and could have their work featured in the information panels. (Source: thenextweb.com)

Google hasn't said how many topics and search terms it expects to have associated information panels.

What's Your Opinion?

Is Google right to include these panels? Should it remove videos that contain claims disproven by the fact checking? Should it attempt to judge a video producer's credibility when ranking videos on a controversial topic?