Google Maps May Have Ads

Google Maps could have ads displayed in locations on the map itself. A newly-awarded patent explains how Google could adjust the costs to advertisers based on factors such as the user's location.

The photographs in the patent application suggest the feature would most likely be added to the standard diagram view in Google Maps, rather than either the aerial image view or the Street View photographs.

The system would designate specific areas on the map such as a building and treat them as spaces where an ad could appear. How many ads would appear on the screen would depend on how closely the user had zoomed in or out. (Source: uspto.gov)

Ads Cost More If You're Nearby

Google seems to be trying to balance selling as many ads as possible with making individual ads big enough for the user to be able to read them and be more likely to click on them. It says it could reduce the cost to advertisers as more ads appear on the map at any one time, thus reducing each one's impact.

According to the patent application, which ads appeared could depend on the context. For example, available ad locations might change depending on whether the user was simply browsing a location, looking for directions, or specifically searching for a particular type of business or facility. The last of these would likely command the highest rate from advertisers.

Rates could also be higher if the user was actually in the area when searching the map, rather than looking at it at home. (Source: autoevolution.com)

Maps Won't Be Made Ugly

Google says the system would be set up so that the number and placement of the ads won't make them look unattractive or obscure key landmarks.

The application even suggests advertisers could suggest types of ads they don't want to appear besides and would be offered lower rates in these cases. Google gives the example of a meditation center not wanting its ads to appear at the same time as ads which highlight nearby businesses that create a lot of noise such as a bar or racetrack.

What's Your Opinion?

Would ads appearing in maps deter you from using them? Is this a fair price to pay for a free service or does it go too far? Could there be any value in this system for users rather than just advertisers?