88% of iOS Users Reject Online Tracking

Just one in eight iPhone and iPad users have agreed to let an app track them online. They've been able to make the decision since Apple changed its rules, to the dismay of advertisers.

The change is to the way iOS handles a tag known as Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). It identifies an individual device and allows advertisers to piece together information from multiple sources and activities.

While advertisers argue this allows for better targeted and thus more relevant (and less annoying) ads, users and privacy groups have objected to what they see as surveillance and snooping.

The change to iOS means users now give permission for individual apps to access the IDFA on an opt-in basis. Apps must request and receive the permission through an on-screen prompt.

US Users More Likely To Say No

A company called Flurry Analytics, which gather together data on app use, estimates that around the world 13 percent of iOS users have given permission for tracking from at least one app. In the US the figure is just five percent. (Source: techradar.com)

Some users have taken it to the extreme in the other direction. Around five percent of users worldwide and three percent in the US have switched on a Restricted tracking setting. That's effectively a blanket "no" to any tracking with apps not even allowed to ask for permission. It's certainly possible those figures would be higher if more users were aware of the setting.

Ad Industry Has Mixed Response

Advertising industry magazine Campaign quote an analysts as saying the acceptance figures are "at the lower end of already dire expectations." It also notes advertising executives arguing that the low rates are partly due to the wording of the permission request, referring to "tracking" rather than sharing anonymized information. (Source: campaignlive.co.uk)

Advertisers have also pointed to the way the request lists the "Ask App Not to Track" option before "Allow", implying the former should be seen as a default option.

However, others in the industry say the change is a good thing as it means advertisers will know that 100 percent of the audience for their ads will have intentionally given meaningful consent. That could benefit people promoting products and services through relevant ads, rather than people who make their money from selling data about users.

What's Your Opinion?

Have you given permission for tracking (or would you do so if that was an option on your devices)? Is Apple right to introduce this opt-in system? Do you fear free apps becoming less useful or even unavailable if you don't "pay" for them through tracking and other data?