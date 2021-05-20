Google Maps Adds Sidewalk Info

Google is making five tweaks to its Map services. It says the differences will make it safer and more useful.

The most spectacular, if arguably gimmicky, change is to Live View. That's an augmented reality feature which lets users hold up their phone and see the view from their camera with overlaid information from the Maps app.

It's meant for pedestrians (and preferably ones standing still) and will now include information such as details about shops and restaurants in view. It will also show the direction of chosen landmarks and show virtual street signs for navigating confusing intersections.

Pedestrians Aided

The next change is to the Street Maps, which is also designed for pedestrians. As well as extending the range of cities covered by the feature, Google is adding details such as whether the road has sidewalks and pedestrian islands. They'll be shown to scale, the idea being to help people using wheelchairs or baby carriages to better plan a route.

A more general tweak will show how busy a particular area is, based largely on how many people running Google Maps are in the area. Google, somewhat trying to have it both ways, suggests this is both a useful tool for people wanting to avoid crowds and an indicator for people looking for exciting and lively areas. (Source: blog.google)

Braking A Factor

Google Maps as a whole will now automatically customize the locations it prioritizes for display. For example, it will show coffee shops rather than restaurants in the morning. It will also take into account the user's location: somebody away from their home area will see more tourist attractions highlighted on the map.

The final change is to the route planning for drivers. This already takes into account factors such as how many lanes a road has and how busy it is. Now the algorithm will also take into account the location of busy intersections that increase the chances of having to brake suddenly.

This won't be an overriding factor but will be something of a "tiebreaker" in suggesting the best route if it won't significantly increase the estimated journey time. (Source: thurrott.com)

What's Your Opinion?

