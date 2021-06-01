You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft Pushes Edge With Cash Back Scheme
Microsoft Pushes Edge With Cash Back Scheme
Microsoft is offering cash back to customers who shop online using the Edge browser. The program promotes both the browser and the Bing search website.
It's no secret that Edge and Bing are far less popular than their Google equivalents. Indeed, Microsoft even adopted an "if you can't beat them" attitude by launching a new version of Edge that uses the same open-source Chromium code that powers Google Chrome.
Now Microsoft is beefing up its Bing Rebates program to make it easier to use in Microsoft Edge. The program already lets customers get cashback of up to 10 percent when they purchase products sold by a reported 1,200 independent retailers through the Bing.com site.
Click For Cash Back
The change means that with 300 retailers, users can get the rebate directly on the retailer site rather than using the Bing site. A dedicated button will appear in the Edge browser and address and search bar. Clicking on this button will apply the cash back, which is then processed if and when the user orders the product on the page. (Source: mspoweruser.com)
The tool will only work in Edge and not other browsers. Microsoft hasn't yet revealed whether all the retailers and deals will also be part of the offerings at Bing.com where users can get the rebates regardless of their search engine. If not, it would effectively mean Microsoft offering a direct financial incentive to use Edge. (Source: express.co.uk)
Price History Displayed
Edge is getting another shopping feature called Price History. It works on nine major retail sites including Amazon, Home Depot, Target and Macy's. When users visit a product listing on a compatible site, the browser bar will display a message noting any recent trends and changes in pricing for that product on that site.
The theory is that users will be able to better guess if a price is a genuine deal, whether it's likely to last, and whether it may be better to hold on in the hope that it is about to drop.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you use Edge if it meant getting rebates not available elsewhere? If you're not an Edge fan, would you go through the hassle of opening up the browser if and when you wanted to buy something online? What pricing history information would you find useful when shopping online?
Comments
Microsoft Edge
Microsoft just (automatically) updated my home PC this past week. What they have done is blocked the option to use Edge as a browser along with using Google as a search engine. I set this configuration up several months ago - PC Mag explained how to do it. So, when I went on line with the Edge browser, I could no longer use Google as my search engine. I did leave Microsoft feedback that this was too extreme IMO, so I will no longer be using Edge as a browser.
@Kookie Not sure why you are
@Kookie Not sure why you are seeing that, I'm using the latest version and I can and do change the default browser search to Google as well. (Version 91.0.864.37 (Official build) (64-bit)
That said, I say that anyone to give Google some competition gets a thumbs up from me....
Firefox
Why oh why didn't MS join up with Mozilla? Then there would have been true competition in the Browser wars and MS would have so much more kudos and goodwill??
Would anyone be interested in launching some sort of campaign for MS to adopt Firefox as it's built-in/default etc browser?
Bing!
It needs an edge.
Bing!
I'm trying to imagine how much MS would have to pay me to Bing.