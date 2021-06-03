You are hereHome › John Lister › MS Windows Popups Push Bing Search
MS Windows Popups Push Bing Search
Microsoft is again bugging users to switch their default search engine to Bing. There's a way to get rid of the messages, but strangely it's hidden away in the Edge browser.
The pop-up message seen by some users says that "Microsoft recommends different browser settings. Want to change them?" and then gives the not-entirely-comprehensive choice of "Yes, change settings" and "Maybe later".
It's a sneaky message in a couple of ways. The first is that while it promises "Search that gives back time and money" and "Fast and secure search results with Bing", the message doesn't actually explain that clicking "Yes" will change browser settings so that search results come from Bing rather than the user's existing choice of search engine.
The second problem is that it's all-too-easy for users to just click through, assuming Microsoft is fixing a performance or security problem rather than promoting its own business. (Source: tomsguide.com)
Edge Setting Is The Key
Users who do click "yes" by mistake will need to revert back to their chosen search engine in their browser settings. Meanwhile clicking on "Maybe later" will dismiss the message but doesn't seem to be a permanent solution.
Making sure the messages disappear in the long-term turns out to involve a change in the Edge browser settings. This is the case regardless of what browser the user actually runs as their default. (Source: techradar.com)
Flag Your Intention
The easiest way to open Edge is to press the Windows key and type Edge into the search box. After opening Edge, users can type "edge://flags" (minus the quote marks) and press Enter.
This will bring up a list headed "Experiments". Users should then scroll down until they find an option listed as "Show feature and workflow recommendations." They can then switch the drop-down menu setting from "Default" to "Disabled" and then click on "Restart" at the bottom of the machine.
At the least, this should stop any future pop-ups until Edge itself is updated. In theory Microsoft should continue to respect this setting permanently, though that may be a little optimistic.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you spotted the pop-up messages? Is the wording clear enough? Should Microsoft so aggressively push people to use Bing?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
easiest way to open Edge is click its icon in the task bar nerd
The easiest way to open Edge
NOT
is to press the Windows key and type Edge into the search box.