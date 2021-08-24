You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 11 Demo Runs in Browser
Windows 11 Demo Runs in Browser
A new website lets users try out the new Windows 11 user interface. The unofficial site doesn't require any software installation or special hardware.
The demo is available at win11.blueedge.me and is an open source project involving several contributors. (Source: techspot.com)
Unlike Microsoft's various test editions (and the less official leaked copies), the demo doesn't actually run any standalone software. Instead it's a web page that simulates the look and feel of the Windows 11 desktop, along with some of the key features and functions.
This includes working copies of apps including Calculator, Notepad, the Microsoft Store and the Edge browser.
Start Menu Relocated
The most "real" part of the demonstration is the system tray where several of the key information displayed is taken from the user's computer. That's also a reminder of the access web browsers have to a user's computer. (Source: lifehacker.com)
The most useful part of the demonstration for many users will be getting a better idea how the layout feels in reality. For example, one of the key differences with Windows 11 is that icons in the taskbar appear in the centre rather than the left, as does the resulting windows for key system tools.
Some users will find this counter-intuitive, instinctively moving their mouse to the bottom-left of the screen to hunt for the start menu. Others may find it feels more logical and useful in the new position.
Browser Operational
The demonstration also shows the new app icons and redesigned folder windows. Some users may struggle to notice much difference, though in some ways that's a useful insight into whether a particular user will find Windows 11 a worthwhile upgrade.
Most features in the demonstration will have no permanent effect on the user's computer. However, the dummy Edge browser is largely functional and, for example, downloaded files will really go onto the user's hard drive.
As things stand, some users may be unable to upgrade to Windows 11 when it gets a final release thanks to Microsoft's insistence that computers have a security feature called Trusted Protection Module that isn't available for all machines. This demonstration may help some users decide whether that's a problem or if they can live with Windows 11.
What's Your Opinion?
Did you try out the demo? Did you find it useful? Has it changed your opinion about Windows 11?
Comments
Interesting but not really functional
It's an interesting concept so you can see the layout, but for the most part it doesn't really do anything. It's simply website designed to look like Windows 11. Still, it's a neat idea. Microsoft could easily do the same thing using a fully functional virtual machine using Azure, so that people can see what the fuss is about.
Windows 11 Demo
Thank you for sharing, I appreciate the effort you put into your newsletter. Thas said, the Win 11 demo page is not very informative, a.k.a. boring.