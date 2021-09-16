Mozilla, Microsoft in Browser Dispute

Mozilla has found a way to make it easier to set Firefox as a default browser in Windows. The move may raise eyebrows at Microsoft, as it involved getting past measures designed to combat malware.

By default, Windows doesn't let users set an application as the default for a particular task (web browsing or otherwise) within the application itself. That's in principle a sensible idea as it reduces the risk of malware setting itself as a default app or tricking a user into doing so.

Once established as a default app, the malware would have a big advantage as it would be opened more often, potentially before the user had realized it was in place.

Edge Recommended In Prompt

The problem with this technology is that it makes switching the default browser in Windows a step or two more complicated than many would like. It usually involves redirecting the user to the Windows Settings menu where they'll need to manually choose their new default browser.

They will also usually see a warning from Microsoft to rethink whether they really want to switch away from Microsoft's Edge. Whilst these warnings don't technically say anything untrue, they do heavily promote Edge as the "recommended" option in a way that isn't exactly unbiased.

Mozilla has now made some changes under the bonnet and it's now possible to simply click a button in Firefox to set it as the default with no further actions needed. It hasn't said exactly how it did this other than to tell The Verge that the method: "relies on other aspects of the Windows environment to give people an experience similar to what Windows provides to Edge when users choose Firefox to be their default browser." (Source: theverge.com)

Security Implications

Microsoft hasn't officially responded to the Mozilla move other than to say its method is not supported in Windows. (Source: hothardware.com)

The big questions now are whether other browser developers will use similar tactics, and whether Microsoft will try to crack down and block it from working. That might make sense from a security perspective with Microsoft arguing it can't risk malware developers figuring out the Mozilla method and taking advantage. On the other hand, it would be a clear case of Microsoft taking an intentional action to make it less convenient to switch to rival browsers, which might not play well.

What's Your Opinion?

Is Mozilla right to make this move? Do you think it risks undermining security? Does having to go to a settings menu and ignore a Microsoft suggestion really deter people from switching browsers or is this just a point of principle?