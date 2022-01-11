Google, Facebook Fined $237M Over Cookies

Facebook and Google have been fined a total of $237 million for the way they ask users for permission to issue cookies. French regulators said the companies breached rules that say refusing cookies must be as simple as accepting them.

The fines came from the CNIL, France's primary data privacy regulator. It found the companies had breached France's Data Protection Act. In both cases, the companies breached rules on cookies that took effect last year with a deadline of March 31st for compliance. (Source: cnil.fr)

Unfair Choice

Facebook was fined approximately $68 million USD while Google was fined approximately $170 million USD, covering both the main Google site and YouTube. Both companies have three months to comply fully with the law, after which they will face daily fines of approximately $113,000 USD.

The logic behind the rules is that business usually rely on consent to lawfully issue cookies under French law, with cookies inherently using personal data. The rules say such consent must be based on a meaningful decision by the users. Part of what makes the decision meaningful is that businesses don't try to influence the choice by making one option easier to exercise than another.

One Click To Accept

The CNIL concluded that Facebook and Google had in fact done this. That's because their sites were set up to ask permission to issue non-essential cookies, with a single button to accept. Users who wanted to reject the cookies would need to go through multiple clicks to make and confirm their decision.

The rules ultimately stem from European wide legislation including the so-called e-Privacy Directive and the GDPR. However, French regulators are particularly tough in the way they apply these rules.

The BBC notes the CNIL has previously called for websites to keep track of people who've refused cookies and not ask again for at least six months. It also wants a link or button on every page of a web site that lets users check the previous permission they've given for cookies and easily withdraw it. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you find it simple to accept or refuse cookies? Would you reject cookies more often if it was easier to do so? Are these fines appropriate?