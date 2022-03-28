WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Review
Infopackets Reader Leona L. writes:
" Dear Dennis,
Thank you for mentioning our product WinX DVD Ripper in your newsletter. We would like to extend a special week-long offer to your readers starting March 28, 2022 until April 4th, 2022 for WinX HD Video Converter. For only $9.95 Digiarty is offering WinX HD Video Converter with an unlimited license for 3 months. Please kindly let your readers know! "
My response:
Thanks, Leona for sending our readers another great deal. Below I'll provide a bullet point of what each program does.
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Full list of Features
- an all-in-one video software solution
- convert HD video, make slideshows, edit video, download videos from 300+
video websites (Vevo, YouTube, Facebook, etc)
- edit, trim, merge, crop, subtitle videos without a hitch
- uses CPU and GPU cores to encode and decode 4K/HD video
- supports 320 video codecs and 50 audio codecs
- convert from mainstream video formats, like 4K UHD video, 1080p multi-track high definition videos MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVCHD, MOD, HD camcorder videos, Blu-ray videos, plus standard definition videos AVI, MPEG, MP4, M4V, WMV, MOV, VOB, FLV, RM, RMVB, WebM, and Google TV
- has 410+ built-in preset profiles to convert videos for playing on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, HTC, Samsung Galaxy, Surface, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus, PS4, PSP, and Fujitsu
What Can You Do with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe?
Here are some examples:
- Convert any video formats on PC - Convert videos in batch from a
specific device is supported! Popular video inputs & outputs: MP4, MKV, AV1,
HEVC, M2TS, H.264, AVI, WMV, MP3.
- Play on Mobile - Convert video to a file optimized for phone tablet, TV
& more
- Share Video Online - Transcode 4K/HD video for YouTube, Instagram,
social.
- Smartphone - Transcode HEVC, 4K 60fps mobile videos for any devices.
- Action Cam - Process UHD, 240fps, slow-mo clip from GoPro/DJI/YI.
- Drone -Compress 4K HDR10, cut long videos shot by DJI, Parrot.
- DSLR and Mirrorless Camera - Smoothly support high-res uncompressed &
raw footages.
- Camcorder - Convert video in AVCHD, DV&HDV, MPEG2, MOV, etc.
- Surveillance Camera -Merge, split, enhance videos from CCTV, IP/dash
cams.
- PC & Tablet - Support videos stored in PC, tablet, USB, SSD, HDD, etc.
Free Trial Download
WinX HD Video Converter are trial-based programs, which means you can try them out and if you like it, purchase the full version. The trial versions have restrictions, such as being limited to 5 minutes of video conversion (for example), and other features that are limited in use.
You can download WinX HD Video Converter from here.
1 Week ONLY - Deal for Infopackets Readers
Digiarty is offering our readers WinX Video Converter Deluxe for $9.95 for 3 months. Click the link below to access it now:
https://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/buy.htm?ttref=22ne995-3l-ifpks-in
Happy downloading!
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?