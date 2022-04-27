You are hereHome › John Lister › Crypto Guru Jailed Over North Korea Visit
Crypto Guru Jailed Over North Korea Visit
An American man who helped North Korea evade US sanctions through cryptocurrencies has received a jail sentence of more than five years. Virgil Griffith had visited Pyongyang to tell officials how to use digital currencies.
He pleaded guilty to breaching the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The act allows the US president to limit the ways US citizens carry out commerce abroad by declaring an international emergency.
One such limitation, introduced in 2008 and renewed annually, blocks US citizens from exporting technology, goods or services to the US.
Griffith violated that restriction by giving a presentation in North Korea, having traveled to the country without permission. He worked for the Ethererum Foundation, which promotes blockchain technology, though made the trip without its support.
Sanctions Workaround
Prosecutors say that during the presentation, Griffith said "The most important feature of blockchains is that they are open. And the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] can't be kept out no matter what the USA or the UN says." (Source: bbc.co.uk)
According to the prosecutors, Griffith knew the North Korean government wanted to use cryptocurrencies to evade US sanctions that limited its financial activities. The sanctions aimed to make it virtually impossible for North Korea to use international banking to make or receive payments, thus limiting its ability to import or export goods.
One of the key principles of the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies is that there's no central control and thus no way to govern who can and cannot make and receive payments.
Griffith's lawyers argued that his visit and presentation was a misguided attempt to promote peace and insisted he had no intention to harm the US.
Plea Deal
His case was somewhat undermined by a photograph from the presentation where Griffith was "wearing a traditional North Korean suit and standing in front of a blackboard on which it read 'No sanctions!' with a smiley face." (Source: coindesk.com
The maximum sentence for the crime is 20 years. Griffiths had reached a plea deal with prosecutors that meant the court could impose a sentence between 63 and 78 months. The court opted for 63 months plus a $100,000 fine.
What's Your Opinion?
Is the conviction and sentence fair? Do cryptocurrencies undermine international sanctions? Can any technology remain permanently beyond government control?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
North Korea
This story is proof that nothing good comes from North Korea. To be forced to spend 5 years in prison for a presentation also sounds incredibly stupid.
Too Lenient
They went too easy on the moron. Should have been 5 years with no parole and $200,000 fine. If he was a North Korean and committed an equivalent crime in North Korea, he would be strapped to an anti-aircraft cannon and blown to smithereens.
I think they should have cut his head off
nothing in there anyway......
What was in it for him?
He got 5 yrs.
Probably be out in 2.
I'm sure he did not fly all the way to NK to do the job for free.