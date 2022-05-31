Apple App Subscribers Face Price Shock

Apple is to let app developers raise subscription prices without users actively accepting the hike. It's a reversal of the current opt-in system for increases.

The move affects subscription apps which most commonly involve music and video streaming services and digital magazines. At the moment, developers can automatically charge customers at regular intervals until the customer cancels.

However, if the developer wants to put the price up, they'll need to show a message clearly marked "Agree to New Price." If the customer doesn't tap on this button, their subscription automatically cancels before the next payment. (Source: macrumors.com)

Only One Hike a Year

Under the new rules, developers can put the price up and continue automatically taking payments "under specific conditions and with advance user notice."

The main conditions are limits on the increase. The cost can only go up once a year, can't exceed $5, and can't be a rise of more than 50% of the previous price. It should be noted that developers can still put prices up more often or by a bigger amount, but will come under the old opt-in rules. Apple also says the new system is only allowed if local laws permit it.

Apple says that when a developer uses the new opt-out system, it will highlight the forthcoming price rise in multiple ways, including an e-mail message, a push notification on the phone screen, and a message in the app itself. It will also remind users how to cancel a subscription.

Apple Explains Change

The new rules have already been tested on the Disney+ app from last month. It appears Apple didn't receive enough complaints - or not enough users noticed the price hike - to deter it from pressing ahead with the change.

According to TechSpot, "Apple says it has implemented the change because some users missed notifications to opt-in when a subscription price increased, causing an interruption in the service and requiring them to sign up again." (Source: techspot.com)

That's certainly a bold claim. The counter-argument would be that a subscription auto-canceling is a simple enough outcome to reverse, whereas extra money being taken from the customer without them realizing (and actively approving) can't easily be put right under the new rules.

What's Your Opinion?

Is Apple right to make this change? Is it sufficient to warn users about the upcoming price rise and leave it up to them to opt-out? Would this change make you more wary about subscribing to an app?