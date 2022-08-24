You are hereHome › John Lister › How to Undo Gmail's New Look
How to Undo Gmail's New Look
Google has revamped the look of Gmail, favoring people who use its other communication tools.
The new look is not a complete overhaul but rather the type of change where users notice something is different, even if they can't immediately put their finger on what's changed. Users have a couple of options if they want to undo the changes.
Gmail has two new main features. The first is a subtle color change, with the menu bar down the left column and the search bar at the top both now having pale blue backgrounds, visually breaking up the page.
The second change is to the left-hand menu itself. Many users will now see two columns: one with the traditional Gmail folders and labels, and one with links to other Google tools such as Chat, Spaces and Meet.
Google calls it a "clean, streamlined way to move between apps that you can customize based on what works best for you." (Source: blog.google)
Hide The New Column
While users often get used to initially jarring changes, some may want to go back to a more familiar appearance, which is relatively simple in this case.
The first option is to get rid of the new column. One way is to simply hide it by clicking on the three horizontal lines (aka the "hamburger" icon). Clicking again will restore the column.
Another way to do this is to click or tap the cog icon to open the Settings Menu, select "Customize" in the "APPS IN GMAIL" box and then uncheck both Google Chat and Google Meet. This will remove the column altogether.
Bring Back The Old Look
Users can also revert back to the original look. To do this, they should click or tap on the cog item, look for "You're using the new Gmail view" and then click or tap on "Go back to the original view." Google will ask why the user is making the change, but answering isn't mandatory. (Source: 9to5google.com)
This switch is also reversible as there'll now be an option to "Try out the new Gmail view."
Google hasn't yet confirmed how long the old view will remain available this way.
What's Your Opinion?
Did you notice the change? Do you like it? Is it helpful to have tools over than Gmail available in its menus system?
Tools other than Gmail in its menus
I don't mind the subtle color change, with the menu bar down the left column and the search bar at the top both now having pale blue backgrounds, in fact, I rather like it. But those two columns; one with the traditional Gmail folders and labels, and one with links to other Google tools such as Chat, Spaces and Meet are not at all to my liking. I have a fairly large display on my Chromebook,but cramming all that even on this screen is too much. On a smaller one, especially a phone, it would be a disaster! Thanks for telling us how to put it right,and let's hope that Google keeps it available.
If I want any software changed I will let you know
but don't hold your breath
I am still on win 7 !!!!!!!!!!!
Why do companies waste so much money on changing software
while royally pissing all their users off???????????????
Fix bugs in your crappy software first!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Please help programmers get the mental help they need
for their Hyperactive attention deficit syndrome.
Did you notice the change? yes
Do you like it? no
Is it helpful to have tools over than Gmail available in its menus system?
no, they are in the
...
...
...
menu anyway!!!!!!!!!!!
How to Undo Gmail's New Look
I have not noticed any changes to my Gmail app on my iPhone, yet, but I HATE senseless changes to productivity apps. I would NEVER use any of Google's other apps just because their links are "conveniently positioned" in a second column, which is only making the information I need less accessible due to its tiny type size. I will be updating my laptop soon, however, and THANK YOU, DENNIS immensely for providing three ways to undo the changes which I know I will be needing.
Which brings me to the changes on the Google Calendar. I am so angry and upset, I am literally shaking. Somehow, and for no obvious reason why, Google has reduced the size of the Day summary at the top of the page so that the type is sooo tiny, I literally cannot read it on my iPhone. Apparently they expect you to use the hourly slots, which I don't like because I end up spending way too much time moving things around, or click over to the Schedule display which makes all the days run together in one long scroll. I hate it so much that if they don't provide a way to undo it, and SOON, or at least make the summary field adjustable, I will be exporting my extensive calendar entries elsewhere. I have already stopped using Chrome, Google Search, and five Gmail addresses, so maybe it's just time.
Would greatly appreciate an update on the Calendar aspect as well, and will be contacting you soon about some remote assistance. You're the best, Dennis. Thank you so much! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️