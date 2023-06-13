You are hereHome › John Lister › Fitness Tracker 'Heatmap' Dubbed Privacy Risk
Fitness Tracker 'Heatmap' Dubbed Privacy Risk
Researchers say a feature in a jogging and running app called Strava makes it possible to track down a user's home address. However, they make a pretty weak argument about how plausible and successful an attack would be.
Strava lets users track their fitness activities, including running routes. Since 2018, the app has included a "heatmap" feature that shows areas where a lot of users are active. The idea is to let people spot well-used running routes that may be useful for their needs.
The feature has already been criticized after it revealed routes used by US military personnel on foreign deployments. This not only produced outlines of bases, but also showed which public areas runners used, indicating they (perhaps incorrectly) felt those places to be safe.
Strava already has privacy measures to protect users who post their own routes through the app to share their progress. For example, the first and last one-eight of a mile can be automatically obfuscated from routes.
Heatmap Can Be Revealing
However, researchers at North Carolina state believe the heatmap feature can undermine this advantage. That's because in some locations, such as where somebody is the only regular Strava user, it's possible that just one person's activity is enough to show up on a heatmap. (Source: anupamdas.org)
They researched heatmap data in three areas and used automated software to figure out which "heatpaths" began and ended at residential addresses. They then cross-referenced this with public Strava data showing when users had begun and ended activity such as runs.
Using publicly shared names on Strava profiles, they attempted to identify individuals by their address. They then compared this with publicly available voter registration data to check if they were correct.
Success is Limited
While the method worked in principle, the practical success rate was just 37 percent. Even that is somewhat overstating the effect as success was classified as getting an address to the nearest 100 meters. Clearly in many densely populated areas, that's not enough to identify a specific home for certain.
The researchers do make a good point in saying "The ability to identify the home address of Strava users is a violation of user privacy. It demonstrates that seemingly anonymous data is not truly private and can leak information about users."
However, it's unclear at best that this could reliably be used for malicious purposes such as by a stalker who wanted to find someone's home or figure out their regular running routes.
Either way, beyond measures such as not using Strava at all or using a fake name and no profile pic, the researchers do have one key tip to increase privacy. They note users can go to the Privacy Controls section of the app settings, and change the Edit Map Visibility to hide more of the start and finish of each activity, up to a maximum of one mile. (Source: connectthewatts.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you use fitness trackers? Do you give much thought to privacy? Have the researchers revealed something important or are their warnings overblown?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
If I was worried about privacy, I wouldn't use the app
...or I wouldn't share the details publically.
I use Map My Walk, and I delete the run as soon as I'm finished. All I typically use it for is to collect stats (distance and speed) on a one-off basis. I've used Strava and didn't care for its mapping features, and I had no interest in it as a social media tool.