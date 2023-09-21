Google Fined $93M for Deceptive Location Tracking

Google is to pay $93 million following claims it misled people about location tracking. The company allegedly deceived users about their ability to opt out of tracking. The payment will settle a case brought by California's Attorney General. The terms of the settlement do not require Google to make any admission of wrongdoing or illegal activity.

The case was based on two main allegations. The first is about the way Google "collected, stored and user a person's location data." The claim is that Google continued doing this for people who has turned off a setting labeled "Location History."

It's worth noting that the complaint also suggests Google misled many users into switching the setting on in the first place by not disclosing they were consenting to data being collected constantly rather than just when actively using the Map tool.

Users Misled

The specific claim of wrongdoing is not about the collection and use of the data itself, but rather that Google falsely told people it would not collect the data if the setting was switched off. The complaint says that counts as deceptive behavior, in breach of California law.

It appears this issue comes down to a matter of semantics, with Google continuing to gather location data when the setting was switched off, but through different methods. (Source: cnn.com)

The second allegation is that the collection and use of the data meant Google has also "deceived users about their ability to opt out of advertisements targeted to their location."

Policy Changes Demanded

As well as paying the fine, Google has agreed to make a series of changes to its data handling. This agreement is legally binding.

The changes don't actually involve whether or how Google uses data. Instead they are largely about giving clearer information to users about what location data Google collects, what they use it for, and what practical differences any switches to user settings will make.

Google will also need to carry out an internal review and get documented approval before making any significant changes to the information it gives users about location settings and personalization of advertising. (Source: ca.gov)

What's Your Opinion?

If you use Google Maps, do you remember switching "Location Settings" on or off? Do you think you have a good idea what location data your phone collects and who accesses it? Should there be tougher laws on location data collection or should users simply switch to a different device or app if they don't like how a company behaves?