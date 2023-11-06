New Windows 11 23H2 Features Confirmed

This year's major update to Windows 11 is now available. The word "major" is doing some heavy lifting on this occasion.

Users can now manually install the 23H2 update, which will roll out to all users through automatic updates in the next few months. While Microsoft issues regular bug fixes and security updates, the "H2" update is the main way it issues new features.

The update, released in the second half of each year (H2) effectively counts as a new version of Windows. Once installed, it resets the support calendar and guarantees another 24 months of support from Microsoft.

AI Goes Standalone

The main new feature this year is Copilot, "an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps you get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand." (Source: microsoft.com)

In effect, it's a standalone version of the AI assistant tools built into the Bing search engine and Edge browser. However, as well as asking questions, it can carry out some system tasks. This means users can simply type what they want Windows to do, rather than hunt through settings menus.

Another "new feature" is actually the removal of the curious Chat app, which was effectively a more basic messaging tool aimed for consumer rather than business use. That's been replaced by a free version of the Microsoft Teams system.

Image Apps Tweaked

Beyond that, the changes are very minor, if potentially useful. System Apps will be labeled as such and manageable through a dedicated settings page. Meanwhile, the built-in image tools are getting some tweaks that could reduce the need to use web-based or "professional tools."

Examples include MS Paint getting a background removal tool, Photos being able to blur backgrounds, and the Snipping Tool being able to automatically recognize and blur out personal information that may appear in a screenshot. (Source: techspot.com)

