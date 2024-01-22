YouTube Adblocker Controversy Continues

Claims that YouTube deliberately slowed down computers running ad blockers turned out to be bogus. The problem was actually with the ad blockers themselves.

The claims were made by users of online forums who reported significant slowdowns when watching YouTube while running an ad blocker. Reports varied from those saying video playback was slow to start and repeatedly stuttering to those saying the entire Chrome browser was slow to respond, even on other tabs.

Deterrence Measures

At first glance the claims appeared plausible. That's because last year YouTube carried out multiple experiments to deter ad blocker users. In one case, it showed users a pop-up messages suggesting they either disable the ad blocker or subscribe to YouTube's paid service which has no ads.

In another experiment, YouTube inserted a five second delay before playing a video if it detected an ad blocker was being used.

In that context, it's not surprising users assumed the latest slowdowns were an intentional ploy to frustrate those who use ad blockers. Many online commenters reacted furiously, with one even claiming they were on the verge of buying a new computer.

In fact, it appears the problem was simply a bug in the hugely popular Adblock Plus tool, along with a similar tool simply called Adblock. They are separate products but originate from the same project and code. (Source: neowin.net)

Update Fixes Bug

The delays should be removed by the latest update to the tools. Experts have also noted the delays were particularly troublesome for anyone who was running both tools at once in a "belt and braces" approach. They add that even without the bugs, this generally a bad idea as having two tools trying to perform the same overall task simultaneously risks conflicts and unexpected problems. (Source: theregister.com)

Meanwhile the debate over ad blockers and YouTube rages on. Supporters of the site say it's perfectly reasonable to take steps to make sure people watch the ads that fund the service. Critics say it's not the principle of ads they object to, rather than they consider many of the ads shown on YouTube to be inappropriate or promoting scams.

What's Your Opinion?

Were the users reasonable in jumping to conclusions? Is YouTube right to deter ad blockers? As YouTube offers a paid ad-free service, is it fair to treat viewing ads as the "price" of watching videos on the standard version?