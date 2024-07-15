Android Gets Easier Health Checks

The next version of Android will make it easier to diagnose performance and hardware issues. It will remove the need to use hidden codes.

The changes are coming to Android 15, which is expected to roll out in finished form in August. Google has just released the third beta testing version of the update and testers have noticed a new feature in the System section of the Settings app.

Labeled "Device diagnostics", the feature has two elements. The first, "Evaluation Mode" reportedly lets users "use one device to assess another device", which sounds more useful for dedicated tech enthusiasts or professional repairers. It can work even if the device being assessed has a fault that means it can't access the Internet. (Source: androidauthority.com)

Touchscreen Tests

However, the other element, "Component Health", seems more suited to ordinary users. It includes two tests for key elements of the phone. A display test fills the screen with a series of solid block colors, revealing any visual defects such as dead pixels or screen burn.

A touch test fills the screen with red, but turns white when a finger is run over it, quickly highlighting any problems with the touch input.

Health Status

Meanwhile the feature has two sets of health status data. A battery page shows the manufacturing and first use dates, the number of charging cycles, and the remaining capacity of the battery listed as a percentage of the original capacity. It's worth noting that these figures refer to the capacity when full, not the amount left on the current charge.

A storage page shows the capacity and estimated performance of the internal storage chip compared with when it was new. Given the storage chip should last much longer than the phone's expected use period, a low figure here could indicate a serious problem.

Most of these tests are available on some Android phones already but are difficult to access and not well publicized. For example, many Samsung phones let users access diagnostics checks by opening the Phone app as if they were dialing a phone number, but inputting *#0*# in place of a number.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you find these tests useful? Have you experienced problems with any of these phone components? Should Google draw attention to the new feature or just leave it for enthusiasts to find?