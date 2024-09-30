You are hereHome › John Lister › Chrome Offers New Options on Browser Notifications
Chrome Offers New Options on Browser Notifications
Chrome is getting more proactive on browser safety. The changes are coming to both desktops and Android devices.
It's part of the browser's "Safety Check" feature which already warns users if a password has been compromised or if a website appears unsafe.
The feature is expanding to cover permissions and notifications. The former involves the way Chrome controls whether or not a specific website has access to computer resources and data such as a microphone, webcam or precise location. Chrome will now start automatically revoking permissions from websites the user rarely visits.
Google has also reminded users that it's possible to grant a one-time permission in both Android and the desktop browser. This means Chrome will revoke the permission as soon as the user leaves the site.
Deceptive Messages Disabled
Notifications are where a website is able to display messages such as updates in Chrome even if the user isn't actually on the site at the time. Chrome will now highlight sites that are delivering "potentially unwanted notifications" and ask if the user wants to disable the notifications. This will happen based on factors including how often the user clicks on a notification to visit the site, and how many notifications the site delivers each day.
In some cases Chrome will automatically disable notifications without asking the user. This won't be based on the notifications being annoying, but rather where there's clear proof that the site is dangerous and the notifications are deceptive. (Source: theregister.com)
One-Tap 'Unsubscribe'
Manually disabling notifications will also get a little easier in some mobile devices. Once the change takes affect, when a notification appears on screen there will be a simple "Unsubscribe" button at the bottom of the notification.
Tapping this will disable notifications from the site in question, though the user will immediately get a message confirming this has happened and offering a one-tap "undo" button in case they hit "Unsubscribe" in error.
This option will initially come to Google's own Pixel range of handsets, though Google says its "coming soon to more Android devices." (Source: blog.google)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you remember granting any permissions in Chrome? Do you find notifications annoying or useful? Will these changes be helpful?
Comments
No
I decide what's to be blocked or permitted. The browser can stay the hell out of that.
Read an article yesterday that agreed with the way it's been for a while, for me:
https://www.makeuseof.com/reasons-leaving-google-chrome/#thread
Not enough and long overdo
As usual this is Not enough and long overdo.