Windows 10 Users May Face $30 Fee for Updates

Windows 10 users who won't or can't upgrade to Windows 11 (due to hardware restrictions, such as TPM 2.0) will have to pay $30 to keep their computers officially patched by Microsoft after October 2025 and through 2026. It's the first time Microsoft has offered paid extended security updates for consumers.

Windows 10 officially comes to its end of life point in October next year. After that Microsoft will no longer issue security updates to all users.

Coming roughly 10 years after the system debuted, this is the normal schedule for Windows versions. However, the timetable feels different this time as users have been reluctant to upgrade to Windows 11, in many cases because hardware requirements make it impossible to do so without buying a new computer.

Patches for One Year Only

Microsoft has already confirmed it will let businesses pay for security updates after the end of life date, though an escalating price point is designed to put people off doing this. The business cost per device is $61 for the first year, $122 for the second year and $244 for the third and final year of the offer. (Source: theregister.com)

At the end of a lengthy blog post promoting Windows 11, Microsoft confirmed that "We understand that some of you may require additional time while moving to a new Windows 11 PC."

It says that as a result, it's going to offer its Extended Security Updates program to consumers for the first time as "a one-year option available for $30." As with business users, the fee only covers security updates and there will be no new features, fixes for performance bugs or technical support. (Source: windows.com)

Reaction Unclear

It's notable Microsoft is implying that there will be no option for consumers to get the paid security fixes beyond this initial year. It could be that it wants to see how many people go for the option and whether there's an appetite to keep paying it.

Alternatively, it may be waiting to see what happens if tens of millions of users reject the option and keep using Windows 10 without security fixes. That's a bit of a gamble if it turns out that malware creators take advantage. On the one hand, Microsoft could try to deflect the blame by saying it offered customers a reasonably priced way to protect themselves. On the other hand, it might come under harsh criticism for creating a security risk by pursuing revenue.

What's Your Opinion?

If you use Windows 10, do you plan on upgrading to Windows 11 before next October? If not, will you pay the fee for extended security updates? Is Microsoft making the right decisions in this situation?