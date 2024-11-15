You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 10 Users May Face $30 Fee for Updates
Windows 10 Users May Face $30 Fee for Updates
Windows 10 users who won't or can't upgrade to Windows 11 (due to hardware restrictions, such as TPM 2.0) will have to pay $30 to keep their computers officially patched by Microsoft after October 2025 and through 2026. It's the first time Microsoft has offered paid extended security updates for consumers.
Windows 10 officially comes to its end of life point in October next year. After that Microsoft will no longer issue security updates to all users.
Coming roughly 10 years after the system debuted, this is the normal schedule for Windows versions. However, the timetable feels different this time as users have been reluctant to upgrade to Windows 11, in many cases because hardware requirements make it impossible to do so without buying a new computer.
Patches for One Year Only
Microsoft has already confirmed it will let businesses pay for security updates after the end of life date, though an escalating price point is designed to put people off doing this. The business cost per device is $61 for the first year, $122 for the second year and $244 for the third and final year of the offer. (Source: theregister.com)
At the end of a lengthy blog post promoting Windows 11, Microsoft confirmed that "We understand that some of you may require additional time while moving to a new Windows 11 PC."
It says that as a result, it's going to offer its Extended Security Updates program to consumers for the first time as "a one-year option available for $30." As with business users, the fee only covers security updates and there will be no new features, fixes for performance bugs or technical support. (Source: windows.com)
Reaction Unclear
It's notable Microsoft is implying that there will be no option for consumers to get the paid security fixes beyond this initial year. It could be that it wants to see how many people go for the option and whether there's an appetite to keep paying it.
Alternatively, it may be waiting to see what happens if tens of millions of users reject the option and keep using Windows 10 without security fixes. That's a bit of a gamble if it turns out that malware creators take advantage. On the one hand, Microsoft could try to deflect the blame by saying it offered customers a reasonably priced way to protect themselves. On the other hand, it might come under harsh criticism for creating a security risk by pursuing revenue.
What's Your Opinion?
If you use Windows 10, do you plan on upgrading to Windows 11 before next October? If not, will you pay the fee for extended security updates? Is Microsoft making the right decisions in this situation?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Windows XP
This is the same as Windows XP debacle, only worse. This time, perfectly workings PCs simply won't be able to run Windows 11, and so it's off to the landfill!
FYI for those who claim you can bypass Windows 11 install - I just purchased a Xeon 1620v2 server just yesterday (yes, I have to move the website server again!) and tried a clean Windows 11 install (for fun) using a patched rufus .ISO, and it would start the install but after reboot it would freeze. I tried this twice with no luck. I tested again with a virtual machine using the same media and it worked no problem. I'm guessing it's hit and miss depending on hardware. Windows 10 installed no problem on the Xeon 1240.
Windows 11 hacks...
Using a little hack that I found online, I have been able to get Windows 11 to work on everything that I have tried. I read an article that said that Microsoft had blocked the RUFUS way of updating.
Hack online for Windows 11
Please share were you found the hack to upgrade to Windows 11.
Thanks,
TomRay110
I upgraded my laptop to Win 11 but I don't like the interface
They changed how the downloads folder handles files for no good reason.
It's tough to find files you need now without a search.
There was no reason to change either AND no explanation.
win 10 pay for upgrade.
When the time comes, I think there will be "alternate ways" to upgrade. MS is doing themselves no favours. The hackers and crackers will have a field day. It's a type of wack-a-mole game: as MS blocks one up, comes another, similar to the Rufus win 11 block!
Windows 10 Pay for Support
I’ll gladly pay the $30 to stay on Windows 10. I’d be happy to pay $60 and $120 to keep it for 3 more years.
There’s absolutely no reason they couldn’t extend the updates for 3 years for consumers as they will already be doing it for businesses.
I see them saying there will be no new “feature” updates as a positive and wish they had stuck with that policy with regard to Copilot and Windows 10. Didn’t want it and don’t need it.
The last new feature I’ve used is reliability monitor. Use OpenShell to change the GUI to Windows Classic and disable or uninstall everything else I can.