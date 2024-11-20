You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Will Take Control Of Your PC
Google Will Take Control Of Your PC
We recently reported on an AI model that could take control of a computer, for example to complete a form. Now a Google leak reveals its planning a similar technology.
Anthropic recently released a beta update to its AI model Claude. It includes the ability to move a mouse cursor by taking a screenshot and calculating the number of pixels to figure out how far and in what direction to move. The company gave the example of the tool automatically copying data from a spreadsheet to fill out an online form.
"Jarvis" Leaks
Now Google has let slip it's about to release a similar tool. It unintentionally added a listing in the Chrome extension store and quickly pulled it, but has confirmed that "Jarvis" will be launched in December.
While some users were able to download Jarvis before it was pulled, they weren't able to run it as it required specific permissions they couldn't yet enable. That means we only have limited details of what it does and how it does it.
It's a browser extension, which means users can simply install it in Chrome and use it without having to open any standalone applications.
The listing described Jarvis as "a helpful companion that surfs the web with you" and reportedly mentioned using it for tasks such as booking a flight or buying something online. (Source: theinformation.com)
December Debut
The Information had previously reported on the project, noting it will work through Google's own Gemini AI model. That's due an update in December, which is likely when Jarvis will be intentionally made public.
It seems to be a logical development of a long term effort by Google to offer more automation. In 2018 it revealed it was working on a similar tool called Duplex using different technology. Instead of "moving" a mouse, it was a voice assistant that could use synthesized speech to, for example, phone a restaurant and make a booking. (Source: standard.co.uk)
These technologies do raise some ethical and legal questions. For example, it's unclear how fraud protection for payment cards would apply if a bug (or a cyber attack) meant the tool "made" purchases that the user did not expect.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you excited by such technologies? Would you be more likely to use a tool that was an official Google-made Chrome extension? Do these solve real problems?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
What could go wrong?
You know those pesky CAPTCHAs where you have to enter in numbers and letters, or complete puzzles (like: select all the traffic lights in the picture) in order to complete the submission of an online form? Those CAPTCHAs are meant to stop spam. If this article is accurate, I foresee a future where spam is going to be massively amplified because of AI automation. Either that, or CAPTCHAs are going to be even more painfully complex.