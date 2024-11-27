Gmail to Get Spam-Busting One-Off Addresses

Gmail users will soon find it easier to avoid spam when signing up to new services. A new "Shielded Email" service will keep users' real email address secret.

The idea is to overcome a common problem: many websites, mailing lists and other online services require a valid email address, but there's always a risk that providing it could lead to abuse such as unwanted spam or the address being passed on or leaked in a data breach.

While Google does a reasonable (and sometimes overly aggressive) job of filtering spam, it's now working on a tool that will create a unique email address to put in signup forms. Messages sent to this address will come through to the user's Gmail account.

The idea is that if the user does start getting spam through the address, they can quickly identify the culprit and block the address. It should also limit the damage if the address is shared online, for example with scammers or spammers. (Source: mirror.co.uk)

Disposable Drawbacks

Similar third-party services already exist but with a couple of problems that Google may be able to overcome. These "disposable" emails are usually only designed for a single use or for a short period such as 10 minutes. Meanwhile it looks like Google's option could be for long-term use, meaning it would work for getting a newsletter.

Another problem is that many websites refuse to accept email addresses from disposable email services, fearing they could be used for abusive purposes such as signing up multiple times to a discussion forum to post malicious material. It's less likely they'd reject email addresses produced by Google.

Another difference is that the Google tool will likely let users reply to messages sent to the unique address without revealing their main Gmail address.

May Be App-Only

The details that are known about Shielded Email came from the code of the latest release of Google Play Services, which is used to update apps on Android phones (such as Gmail). That means its highly likely Google will be launching the service in the near future. (Source: androidauthority.com)

What isn't known is whether it will be exclusive to the Gmail app or if it will work on the web browser version of Gmail as well. It's also unclear if it will be available to all users or will be a paid feature, for example through the premium Google One plan.

