You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Play to Warn of Poor Quality Apps
Google Play to Warn of Poor Quality Apps
Google may soon warn users before they download a mediocre app. It's the first time the warnings will appear for matters of quality rather than security.
The changes were spotted by Android Authority and are buried away in the code of the Play Store app. The code would make the app display one of three messages:
- This app is frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play
- Play has limited user data about this app
- This app has few active users compared to others on Play
Apps Not Blocked
Based on the way the code is integrated, it doesn't appear this will be a high-profile warning such as a pop-up message that specifically requires the user to confirm they want to go ahead with an installation anyway. Instead, the messages would appear on the Play Store listings page for the app in question. (Source: lifehacker.com)
Normally such warnings are about possible security risks rather than how useful an app might be, though usually it's a case of the security tool Google Play Protect running an extra scan of apps after the user has already decided to install it from the store.
Star Ratings Suspicious
Android Authority notes the low-key element of the warnings is likely because quality can't always be assessed based solely on user interaction. For example, an app having relatively few users might be because it serves a niche interest or function.
Similarly, there may be a good reason why the app is frequently uninstalled, for example that it serves a need that's inherently short-lived such as a dedicated ticketing and information app for a major sporting venue that a user only plans to visit once. (Source: androidauthority.com)
The warnings do suggest that Google acknowledges the reviews and star rating systems for apps in the Play Store aren't completely foolproof. Security analysts have spotted plenty of cases of large-scale fake review posting to try to build up credibility for scam apps designed to spread malware or capture sensitive information. It's certainly plausible some app developers have done the same for apps that aren't malicious but simply aren't very good.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you take notice of such warnings? Would you consider the warning reliable? Do you pay much attention to user reviews or ratings when choosing apps?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Helpful; Not Helpful
As with many things, it probably depends on the app. Something that is more entertainment than business/utility/productivity might be impacted to users' benefit if the warnings are consistent with low ratings. This would be similar to warnings Amazon gives about frequently-returned items; the warnings make me think twice about ordering the product.
Those niche apps you mention might be a problem though. The publishers might want to be proactive and inform their user base that the app has a small social footprint but is otherwise safe to install. As with the Amazon analogy, if I know the product meets my particular needs I may only verify correct color/size/etc on my order before completing it.
Perhaps when Google does "helpful" things like this, they need to put their own disclaimers on the messages, or explain how their algorithms might produce uncertain results.