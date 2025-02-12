You are hereHome › John Lister › Tapestry: View Social Media, Blogs in One App
Tapestry: View Social Media, Blogs in One App
A new app offers to bring together multiple social media, messaging and content tools into a single "timeline". Tapestry is made by the people behind a previous app that aimed to improve the experience of what was then called Twitter.
That app, Twitterific, stopped working in 2023 when Twitter blocked third-party access to its service. That ongoing block means the new app doesn't support the rebranded X service.
Instead, Tapestry brings together multiple apps into a single chronological timeline showing all posts that meet the user's criteria. The developers believe many users prefer that to the feed from many social media networks which show posts in what's perceived to be the order of relevance and interest, though some believe it's more about boosting engagement, raising controversy and appealing to advertisers.
Tapestry supports any blog that has an RSS feed. It also supports social media sites BlueSky and Mastodon, along with blogging platform Tumbler. Users can also add individual YouTube channels. There's also scope to add other sources through a "third party connector".
Spoiler Function
The developers say key features include a single search tool for finding a topic or term across all services. This also works in reverse as a mute function, either to block topics the user doesn't want to see, or as a way of avoiding spoilers such as discussion on a TV show's latest episode or a sporting event.
The app is a freemium model where the free copy includes advertising and limited features. An ad-free version is available via subscription at $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year. (Source: 9to5mac.com)
Read Only
There are some big limitations, however. As well as some high profile platforms not being compatible, Tapestry is largely a read-only tool. For example, it's not possible to reply to BlueSky posts that show up in the feed. Similarly, users can only watch YouTube videos rather than read and join in the comment threads that normally appear beneath. (Source: theverge.com)
It's all very similar to the original idea of an RSS newsreader that would bring posts from multiple blogs into a single reading experience.
What's Your Opinion?
Does this app and the concept interest you? Do you use many different social media, blogging and content platforms? Is it a big problem that X doesn't work on this app?
Couldn't find it
Is it only for Apple devices because I could not find it on Google Play?
Apple only
You are correct - it appears this app is only available for iOS (for now).