Facebook Accused of Empowering Extremists

Facebook Accused of Empowering Extremists

by John Lister on July, 8 2020 at 01:07PM EDT

Two years ago Facebook commissioned an audit on its effect on civil rights. The results are in, and they don't make for pretty reading.

The report makes a series of suggestions for Facebook to change its policies, but the company says it won't implement all of them.

Arguably the most damaging conclusion in the report is that Facebook isn't just hosting extremist views and hatred, but that its very setup may actually be encouraging and boosting such material. The biggest criticism is that Facebook's own algorithms may have pushed users towards "self-reinforcing echo chambers of extremism."

The audit was commissioned following Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's appearance before Congress. It's 100-page report, produced by external lawyers, comes as Facebook is dealing with a boycott by advertisers over its practices.

Commitment in Question

The report does have several areas of praise. In particular, it notes Facebook's steps to tackle misleading content that's designed to deter people from being on the census or registering to vote.

However, it describes some of Facebook's policy decisions to be "vexing and heartbreaking" and questions whether it has a "full-throated commitment" to dealing with problems. (Source: wsj.com)

The report argues that Facebook isn't pro-active enough on political hate speech, instead relying on moderation after content is already published and shared online. The report suggests Facebook has failed to remove posts by politicians that clearly violate its own policies.

Algorithms Promote Division

The report also accused Facebook of not properly examining whether its own algorithms make things worse. One theory is that, when choosing which posts to show users first, it prioritizes those which have attracted a lot of comments. Those tend to be more extreme and controversial posts, creating a vicious cycle.

Facebook has already decided to set up an independent external "oversight board" which has the power not only to determine the rules on acceptable content, but to overrule decisions Facebook has made itself.

However, it's now said this won't be starting until "late Fall." That's sparked some conspiracy theories that it doesn't want to be arguing about content rules in the run-up to this year's US elections. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you agree with the report's arguments? Does Facebook do enough to balance free speech and combating extremism? Does it have a responsibility to do either of these things, or should it be allowed to make its own rules on content?

Comments

Submitted by Dennis Faas on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 13:56

Speaking for myself, I can only take so much of Facebook in one sitting and only do so when I'm trying to kill time waiting for something else (at a doctor's office, for example).

Facebook is full of nauseating politics and plenty of fake news that gets recirculated without any fact-checking. The latter promotes spewing of extreme and/or hateful comments - similar to an online witch hunt with no purpose.

In between that, I see sprinkles of truth and "this is what I'm doing now" from friends - the stuff that I would prefer to see. This of course isn't as engaging, so I assume that's why it's not prominent as the most of the verbal diarrhea.

Submitted by kitekrazy on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 16:09

FB is great at censoring and removing conservative media. Now it's trying to act like a victim. My account is only with like minded people and no opposing views. The less time on FB the better life is.

When you think about it FB is just a large version of the Jerry Springer Show,

