Office 2019 Won't Be Last Of Its Kind

Microsoft is releasing a new "buy it once" version of Office. It's a surprise follow-up to Office 2019 and is an alternative to the ongoing subscription of Office 365.

Right now very little is known about the new product as it's only come to light through a single line in a blog post that's otherwise about business tools Microsoft Exchange. That line reads:

"Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021." (Source: microsoft.com)

A perpetual release is another way of saying that users only have to pay once to purchase the software and can then use it forever. That's in contrast to the Office 365 model where users pay an ongoing subscription and get more frequent updates with new and improved features.

Office 2019 Support Time-Limited

Office 2019 is under a limited support model that means Microsoft promised to offer mainstream support (feature updates and free help) until October 2023 but will then only offer extended support (security fixes and paid help) until October 2025.

Many tech analysts had expected Office 2019 would be the last standalone edition, with the logic being that as it got older, more customers would make the switch to Office 365. This news suggests Microsoft has concluded some people still prefer one-off purchases and will splash out for a new edition.

Pricing And Content A Mystery

The scant detail leaves plenty of questions, such as whether the new version will only be available for a flat fee or if existing Office 2019 users will get a discounted upgrade offer as used to happen with Windows itself.

There's no word on the pricing or indeed the name of the new package. Given the scheduled release date, it would seem highly likely it will be Office 2022. (Source: neowin.net)

Microsoft is also yet to confirm exactly what applications will be part of the new package and whether it will incorporate all updates and tweaks released for both Office 2019 and Office 365.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use Office 2019? Is a one-off purchase model still viable or is a subscription the way to go? Will Office 2019 users bother getting the new edition?