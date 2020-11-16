40% Off: WinX HD Video Converter, WinX MediaTrans

Infopackets Reader Leona L. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Thank you for mentioning our product WinX DVD Ripper in your newsletter. We would like to extend a special offer to your readers for this Black Friday: WinX HD Video Converter and WinX MediaTrans. We are offering a lifetime license for just $25.95 (the regular price is $59). Both products can be downloaded as a trial before committing. Please kindly let your readers know! "

My response:

Thanks, Leona for sending our readers another great deal. Below I'll provide a bullet point of what each program does.

WinX HD Video Converter: Full list of Features

an all-in-one video software solution



convert HD video, make slideshows, edit video, download videos from 300+ video websites (Vevo, YouTube, Facebook, etc)



edit, trim, merge, crop, subtitle videos without a hitch



uses CPU and GPU cores to encode and decode 4K/HD video



supports 320 video codecs and 50 audio codecs



convert from mainstream video formats, like 4K UHD video, 1080p multi-track high definition videos MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVCHD, MOD, HD camcorder videos, Blu-ray videos, plus standard definition videos AVI, MPEG, MP4, M4V, WMV, MOV, VOB, FLV, RM, RMVB, WebM, and Google TV



has 410+ built-in preset profiles to convert videos for playing on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, HTC, Samsung Galaxy, Surface, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus, PS4, PSP, and Fujitsu

Here's a 1 minute and 26 second YouTube video explaining how to use the program:

WinX MediaTrans: Full list of Features

an alternative to alternative to iTunes for Windows



transfer pics, ringtons, voice memo, video, and music to and from your PC to your iPhone, iPad, and iPod



organize digital media and backup important files with one click



organize iPhone music files & playlist; ceate, modify, delete and rebuild playlists



auto convert imported music to MP3 or AAC format



make ringtones directly using the songs already in iPhone



import and auto convert any video to the right format for iPhone, iPad



reduce large videos by up to 50% without quality loss



batch convert / import / export 4K or 1080p HD videos



simple and easy to use interface



fast file transfer speeds



compatible with multiple operating systems

Here's a 4 minute 23 minute video explaining how to use the program:

Free Trial Download

Both WinX HD Video Converter and WinX MediaTrans are trial-based programs, which means you can try them out and if you like it, purchase the full version. The trial versions have restrictions, such as being limited to 5 minutes of video conversion (for example), and other features that are limited in use.

You can download WinX HD Video Converter from here, and WinX MediaTrans from here.

Save up to 40% - Special Offer for Infopackets Readers

Digiarty is offering our readers up to 40% off if you purchase both programs as a bundle. Both WinX HD Video Converter and WinX MediaTrans retail for $59 for a lifetime license - but if you act now, you can get both for $25.95 using the link below. To complete the purchase, click the orange "Buy Now" on the right hand side of the proceeding page:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/winx-video-converter-deluxe.htm?ttref=20newa-wvcp-ifpks

Don't forget - this offer ends November 27, 2020 .

Happy downloading!