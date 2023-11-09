VideoProc Converter AI Review

What's one of the best one-stop video editing software available for both PC and Mac?

Answer: Digiarty's VideoProc Converter AI!

From the makers of WinX DVD Ripper and WinX Video Converter comes VideoProc Converter: a multi-award winning software program that is a one-stop video processing program that allows you to convert video/audio, rip DVDs, edit video, download videos, video to GIF maker ... plus much more!

Note: near the end of the article I've included a link to a FREE version of VideoProc Converter AI (released October, 2023), plus a 65% off deal good for one week only.

VideoProc Converter AI: Features Overview

A Simple to use, Powerful Professional Video Editor

VideoProc Converter allows you to quickly edit and share videos for social media sharing. Easily cut, merge, rotate, crop, add effects and touch up video in no time flat! Produce studio-quality video like a pro: including stabilization, easily remove background noise from video, make GIFs from video, fisheye lens distortion correction, and synchronize audio with video.

Full GPU Acceleration for Encoding Video

Level-3 GPU acceleration makes VideoProc Converter the number one video editor with up to 47x faster encoding while preserving video and audio quality.

Huge Codec Library

With over 370+ codecs to choose from, this 4K video processing tool can manipulate both audio video sources from just about anywhere, including: camera, iPhone, Android, GoPro, camcorder, and more! Choose from H264 and H265 (HEVC), iPhone/MP4 and MKV, as well as AVI and YouTube ... plus much more!

Easily Resize and Enhance Video

With VideoProc Converter, you can reduce video size and adjust screen resolutions, adjust bit rate, increase and decrease frame rate, change aspect ratio, adjust audio sample rate, change video/audio codecs, plus much more! You can even upscale from HD to 4k, or downscale to lower resolutions.

Rip Videos, Music; Record GamePlay / Webinars / Screen

VideoProc Converter allows you to quickly and easily download online videos from multiple websites, as well as music. Over 1,000 websites are supported. You can also record gameplay, presentations, webinar, Skype calls, stream videos from desktop, webcam or both concurrently in picture-in-picture mode.

VideoProc Converter AI: See How it Works

Watch the video below to see how VideoProc Converter works:

VideoProc Converter AI: Hardware and OS Requirements

VideoProc Converter works on Windows versions 7 to 10 (both 32 and 64-bit), as well as Mac OS X 10.5 (2007) - to OS X 11 (Big Sur, 2020). Hardware requirements include: 1 GHz Intel or AMD Processor, 1 GB RAM, and minimum 200MB of hard drive space for installation.

What's New in VideoProc Converter AI (October, 2023):

Here are some of the new options only available in the AI (artificial intelligence) version of VideoProc Converter, released October, 2023:

Restore low-res and noisy images and upscale to 8K.



Enlarge AI-generated video or image to 4K / 8K.



Enhance low-res videos (DVD, VHS, etc) to HD / 4K video for playing on widescreen.



Create smoother video with AI-generated realistic higher FPS (frames per second).



Create up to 20x super smooth slow motion.



Stabilize vertical and horizontal videos (ex: tripod wobble during video).



Keep balance among stability, quality and crop.

Pre-Black Friday Deal of Infopackets Readers

Option #1: Download VideoProc Converter AI (current version), 100% free. To do so, click the link below, then scroll a little bit until you see a blue button that says "Download Free Trial" (or just press CTRL-F in your browser and search for "download free trial"). The trial download button is to the left of an image of a laptop with a guy on a skateboard:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/?ttref=w1bd-tyq-2311-info#toai

Option #2: Save 65% and purchase the program outright using the link below. Get unlimited upgrades, free! Hurry - offer good for one week only (until November 16, 2023):

https://www.videoproc.com/event/holiday-offer-info.htm

Happy software hunting!