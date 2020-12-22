Internet Providers Can't Charge for Unwanted Router

Broadband providers can no longer charge customers a rental fee for routers if they use their own equipment. It's banned by the Television Viewer Protection Act which has taken effect after a six month delay.

The law was passed in December 2019 and originally scheduled to take effect in June. However, Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted a six month delay, stating that cable and broadband providers needed more time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

$10 Monthly Fee Dropped

Many Internet providers charge rental fees for modems or routers, but allow users to provide their own equipment instead. However, at least one company named Frontier had been charging $10 a month for supplying a router whether or not the customer used it. (Source: theverge.com)

Frontier now says it will comply with the law and that customers who return its equipment won't face the fee. It points out it may be unable to offer any technical support for users who use their own equipment. Previously, it had insisted that users reconnect their company-provided router or modem before calling to report a problem.

The way the law is written does mean that if a service provider does send any equipment (even if unrequested), the user must return it before the no-fee rule takes effect. The law doesn't spell out who is responsible for the costs of returning equipment.

No Hidden Fees (For TV)

The new rule, which also covers TV equipment, is part of a wider package of measures in the law that apply only to television provision. These include a mandatory declaration of the total monthly cost including all company fees and taxes, plus a 24-hour cooling off period after signing up for service. During this period customers can cancel without penalty (even after reviewing the contract conditions and fees).

It's not clear why the transparency and cooling off rules don't also apply to broadband provision. (Source: arstechnica.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Is this change in the law a good idea? Does the lack of competition for broadband in many markets mean tighter regulation is necessary? Should Internet service providers also have to give a clear and open account of the total price?