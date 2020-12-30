Security Update Cut-Off Puts Phones At Risk

A consumer group has warned a time limit on updates could mean phones become a security risk before they wear out. The group wants laws to make it clearer how long devices will receive support.

The warning comes from Which?, a British organization similar to Consumer Reports in the US. It surveyed 15,000 people about how long they kept their phones. The questions covered how long people had been using their current phone, whether it was newly manufactured when they got it, and how long they had used their previous handset. The calculations only took account of handsets that were replaced because they had broken or worn out, rather than those ditched simply to upgrade to a new model.

Phones May Outlast Security Patches

The survey found a third of people keep a phone for more than four years, while it's perfectly feasible that major brand handsets can last six years without needing a replacement. The problem, according to Which?, is that some phone manufacturers and operating system developers only issue security updates for as little as two years.

Which? noted that Apple iPhones tend to get five or six years of security updates, while many leading Android manufacturers get at least three years of updates. However, cheaper models - including from big name companies - may stop getting patches earlier than this.

According to Which?, users shouldn't necessarily ditch a phone just because it no longer gets security updates. However, it says users need to take extra precautions in this scenario such as only downloading strictly necessary apps, sticking to recognized developers and official app stores, and using antivirus software. (Source: which.co.uk)

Old Handsets Ditched Too Early

The organization says manufacturers should tell users buying a new device how long they can expect to get security updates. It warns that not only are users put at security risk, but they may be more likely to dispose of handsets that still physically work - something that's great for manufacturers, but not so much for consumers or the environment.

The British government has proposed making it a legal requirement to tell device buyers about the support deadlines. Which? says the government should not only make the law but apply it to phones, strongly enforce it and act against manufacturers who don't live up to their promised timetables. (Source: gov.uk)

