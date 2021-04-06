US to Spend $100B to Expand Broadband

The US government plans to spend $100 billion to expand broadband availability in the US. The goal is that all Americans should have access to "affordable" high-speed broadband by 2029.

The spending is part of a planned infrastructure bill, so it's possible the broadband measures may not survive the legislative process.

It's a clear sign that the government views Internet access as a key utility, with the broadband measures coming alongside spending to upgrade water networks and electricity grids. Indeed, a White House explanation directly compares the broadband move to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act that spent public money to bring electricity supplies to places that didn't yet have supply. (Source: theguardian.com)

Non-Profits Prioritized

A key part of the broadband measures is spending money to subsidize building broadband networks in areas not yet reached through either the commercial sector not existing public spending.

The proposals may prove controversial as the subsidies will be prioritized to networks "owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operative." The White House says such network operators are more likely to do what it takes to reach everyone in an area rather than put profit first. (Source: whitehouse.gov)

Pricing Still Problematic

Supporters of market competition will find something to like in the proposals however. The plan will include measures to lift barriers that limit the ability of municipal-controlled networks to compete with commercial providers. It will also force broadband providers to be more open about their pricing, a move designed to boost competition and consumer choice.

The proposals also acknowledge that cost of service can be as big a problem as availability for some householders. The White House says it's not a viable long-term solution to spend public money subsidizing broadband networks that are "overpriced" for consumers. However, while it says it's committed to solving this, it doesn't offer much in the way of concrete ideas.

What's Your Opinion?

How important is it that all citizens have access to affordable broadband? Should the government be spending public funds to increase broadband access? What's your definition of affordable Internet and what do you count as an adequate speed?