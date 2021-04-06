You are hereHome › John Lister › US to Spend $100B to Expand Broadband
US to Spend $100B to Expand Broadband
The US government plans to spend $100 billion to expand broadband availability in the US. The goal is that all Americans should have access to "affordable" high-speed broadband by 2029.
The spending is part of a planned infrastructure bill, so it's possible the broadband measures may not survive the legislative process.
It's a clear sign that the government views Internet access as a key utility, with the broadband measures coming alongside spending to upgrade water networks and electricity grids. Indeed, a White House explanation directly compares the broadband move to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act that spent public money to bring electricity supplies to places that didn't yet have supply. (Source: theguardian.com)
Non-Profits Prioritized
A key part of the broadband measures is spending money to subsidize building broadband networks in areas not yet reached through either the commercial sector not existing public spending.
The proposals may prove controversial as the subsidies will be prioritized to networks "owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operative." The White House says such network operators are more likely to do what it takes to reach everyone in an area rather than put profit first. (Source: whitehouse.gov)
Pricing Still Problematic
Supporters of market competition will find something to like in the proposals however. The plan will include measures to lift barriers that limit the ability of municipal-controlled networks to compete with commercial providers. It will also force broadband providers to be more open about their pricing, a move designed to boost competition and consumer choice.
The proposals also acknowledge that cost of service can be as big a problem as availability for some householders. The White House says it's not a viable long-term solution to spend public money subsidizing broadband networks that are "overpriced" for consumers. However, while it says it's committed to solving this, it doesn't offer much in the way of concrete ideas.
What's Your Opinion?
How important is it that all citizens have access to affordable broadband? Should the government be spending public funds to increase broadband access? What's your definition of affordable Internet and what do you count as an adequate speed?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
More government overreach.
The government should stay out of it. Private industry is not their business. It is not the government's job to build charging stations all over the country either.
Essential Infrastructure!
I've seen kids clustered around retail wifi spots to attend school for too long. And I know several seniors unable to figure out how to use their tools to schedule covid tests and vaccinations. Both groups are falling way behind the rest of the world.
The internet accessibility in my area was brought by a large federal project that needed it and by a group of rural communities to get the ball rolling in the Inland Northwest. It's important now for every resident of the USA.
They will find a way to ruin it.
It never benefits We the People unless you are elected or serve on a CEO board. There are plenty of straw man arguments.