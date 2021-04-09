500M Phone Numbers Exposed in Facebook Leak

A data leak has exposed the phone numbers of an estimated 500 million Facebook users. The data comes from a breach in 2019, but has just been made public.

According to Facebook, the breach was "found and fixed" in 2019, which has raised some eyebrows given the company never warned users their details may have been compromised. It argues the data wasn't hacked but rather "scraped" from publicly accessible information through a bug in its feature that lets users find the Facebook accounts of people in their phone contacts.

That may not be enough to satisfy data protection officials in several countries who are now investigating potential violations of laws that require companies to secure personal data.

Facebook has also said the people who collected the details didn't technically get hold of phone numbers from its systems. Instead, they supplied phone numbers and were able to retrieve the details of the accounts which had that phone number listed. Given that simply trying random phone number is a fairly simple task to automate, this doesn't seem like much in the way of mitigation. (Source: wired.com)

Zuckerberg Among Victims

A database of leaked details from the breach has reportedly been circulating privately among cyber criminals since the attack, but has now been published online in a hacking forum. It's said to cover 533 million users. In around 500 million cases, the leaked information includes a phone number. The company strongly encourages users to add cellphone details to their account, ironically as a security measure.

Some records in the database also include email addresses, though this only covers a few million users. The people affected come from at least 106 countries, with estimates of 30 million US users having their details exposed. This appears to include Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Online Checking Services Available

Several independent websites are offering ways for users to type in their email address or phone number to see if it is included in this or other databases of leaked details. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

Naturally using these checking services requires an element of trust. The most high-profile, haveibeenpwned.com, has not been associated with any shady behavior itself and is run by a security consultant, but it's still definitely an "at your own risk" tool.

