You are hereHome › John Lister › Fake Windows 11 Riddled With Malware
Fake Windows 11 Riddled With Malware
A security company has warned that scammers are using bogus copies of Windows 11 to distribute malware. Kaspersky reminds users that Microsoft's Windows Insider test program is the only place to get the real deal.
While the average user can safely wait until the system's official release, tech enthusiasts may be eager to get their hands on Windows 11. That interest may well rise in the coming days with the first release of a beta edition that, in theory at least, is complete and much less likely to crash than the currently available "dev" edition.
Kaspersky notes that several rogue sites are offering what looks like a legitimate copy. It's credible partly because of the file name (86307_windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.exe) and partly because of the 1.75 GB file size.
'Filler' File Gives Misleading Impression
However, a close examination reveals most of this size is made up of a single file that's bulked out by completely useless filler data. (Source: kaspersky.com)
Users who download and install the supposed Windows 11 will see what looks like a legitimate installation screen and license agreement. It mentions installing Windows 11 plus some "additional offers from sponsors" such as a file sharing app.
In fact, accepting these terms leads to a very different outcome. There's no sign of Windows 11, but it does install a host of unwanted applications that do everything from load unwanted ads to steal passwords, along with malware and "other nasty stuff."
Microsoft Only Legit Source
The only place users should get Windows 11 is at https://insider.windows.com/. This will require registration for the Insider program, along with an existing, legitimate copy of Windows 10.
While Windows 11 remains in test mode, this is definitely for very confident (and curious) users only. Tech experts advise against users running test versions of Windows on their main computer, particularly when the test is at the "dev" stage. The best approach is using either a separate machine or installing it on a "virtual machine" that doesn't risk allowing access to key files. (Source: pcgamer.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Have you ever run a test version of Windows? Are you angered by the scammers in this case or do you have no sympathy with people who don't use the main Microsoft site? Are you surprised people get fooled by such scams?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Does it have more or less bugs in it than the
M$ product?
windows 911
Hey
reading all the comments on Wee11 saying their macines don't match the requirements, I wonder how many are they....
Mine don't either, first looking for the unfamous PC Health Check of them, nowhere to be found, finally I got my hands on it and voila they saying the CPU is not supported.
I think at Microsfoft HQ they were stricken at hell, when they red all those comments.
Conclusion: something is rotten here, so I call it Windosws 911.
Greetings from flanders.
acmij