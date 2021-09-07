Apple Offers Settlement in App Store Dispute

Apple has agreed to allow app developers to tell users how to save money on app payments. It's part of a settlement in a long-running dispute but it's not enough to satisfy some developers.

At the moment, app developers who sell apps in the official Apple store can gather email addresses of customers. However, the developers are not allowed to use those addresses to tell customers about how to pay them directly for subscriptions and one-off payments relating to the app.

In-App Messages Banned

That's a blow to developers who use a "freemium" model where the app itself is free but there's a fee to access additional content or remove advertising. When customers make such payments through the Apple app store, Apple takes a cut of up to 30 percent. Developers say some or all of that gets passed on to customers in higher charges.

That led to a class action lawsuit which has now ended in a proposed settlement, though a court will have to approve it. (Source: cnn.com)

Under the settlement, Apple must let developers send emails detailing direct payment methods, though they will need user consent for the emails, with the right to opt out of receiving them. The settlement only covers the communication and doesn't give developers the right to build their own in-app payment functions.

Competition Issues

Apple will also pay up to $100 million in compensation to settle the case, with individual developers getting between $250 and $30,000. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

Some developers have welcomed the proposal while others say it doesn't go far enough. They are demanding the right to send messages within their apps or take payments directly without going through Apple.

The heart of the case is that developers already have the right to do this, but not if they want to use Apple's system. Developers argue that Apple has a monopoly over distributing apps for iPhones and iPods and that such rules are exploitative. Apple argues that it's in competition with other platforms and developers who don't like its rules can simply make Android-only apps.

What's Your Opinion?

Which side is right in this dispute? Does the settlement go far enough? Should Apple be able to make its own rules for distributing iOS apps or should it be restricted on competition grounds?