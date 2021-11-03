You are hereHome › John Lister › Phone Makers Attacked for Frequent Releases
Phone Makers Attacked for Frequent Releases
Using the average phone a year longer would have the same environmental impact as taking 636,000 cars off the road each year according to campaigners. It's a claim that's sparked calls to end the habit of manufacturers to produce a new model every year.
The calls come in the run-up to a major climate change conference, but remains unclear what incentive gadget-makers have to respond.
The 636,000 cars figure comes from the Public Interest Research Group, whose campaigns include giving consumers a right to repair devices. It told The Register that an average of 416,000 US cellphones are ditched every day, which is plausible if high-sounding: it's roughly equivalent to the average adult getting rid of a phone every two years. (Source: theregister.com)
Climate Talks Agenda
That's led the BCS (British Computer Society) to call for product release cycles to be a major talking point at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also called COP26.
The BCS contrasted phones and other gadgets with cars, where it's usual to replace almost all components when they fail, with scrapping the entire vehicle a last resort.
However, the BCS also noted that even when devices continue to work, manufacturers still have a culture of releasing new models as often as possible, trying to persuade users to upgrade to the latest version.
Apple Under Fire
Apple has even been accused of deliberately slowing down performance on older iPhones. It settled a consumer fraud lawsuit but denied any wrongdoing. It argued the slowdown was necessary to preserve battery life on the older handsets and prevent a problem that meant the latest version of iOS was causing unwanted shutdowns. (Source: npr.org)
It's difficult to see how officials and lawmakers can make much difference from this angle however. It's certainly true that many jurisdictions have experimented with laws that stop manufacturers making it harder to repair devices, for example by restricting component availability or unfairly voiding warranties.
However, it's highly unlikely most countries with a market economy could or would stop businesses launching new products. Instead that's something more likely to be addressed by changing consumer demand or by a manufacturer finding it made more money selling fewer, longer-lasting devices.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you worry about the environmental impact of the devices you buy and use? Do you always get the latest upgrade or use devices as long as you can? Is it realistic to ask or expect manufacturers to wait longer between new models?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Comments
Obsurdity
That is absolutely ridiculous! Phone manufacturers are not the only ones that release a new model every year or even multiple times a year, you have cars, TVs, laundry detergent, and many other things in the hopes that you trade up to the next best thing or even switch from their competitor but yet where are the complaints against them? It is completely up to the consumer as to when they upgrade and not the manufacturer as to when you upgrade despite how hard they try.
There have been complaints
There have been complaints about this for many years. Just because you weren't paying attention doesn't mean they didn't happen. There was a time when every model of car was changed substantially every year, but now it's just minor difference year to year until they introduce a "new generation", something that can take as long as ten years.
If you believe "new and improved" on a box of Tide, you're a fool. All they're doing is trying to lure people away from other brands. Often, the only thing that's new is the word itself on the box. People falling for it don't dump the rest of the box they already have when they buy a new one, but that's what's happening with phones.
And it's not "completely up to the consumer as to when they upgrade" because as the article clearly states, they degrade older phones with "upgrades". Peer pressure stoked by advertising also adds to the desire/need to buy a new phone.
The phonemakers know that many (most) customers will buy the latest model no matter what and they're exploiting it to the hilt. THAT is what's "absolutely ridiculous", not the suggestion that phonemakers slow their new product cycle, which is reasonable, sensible, and responsible.
Which phonemaker or retailer do you work for, by the way?