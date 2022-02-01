You are hereHome › John Lister › Publishers Cry Foul Over Google Cookie Ban
Publishers Cry Foul Over Google Cookie Ban
Google's plans to block third-party cookies in Chrome have prompted "hundreds" of complaints in from businesses in Germany. They say the move is anti-competitive because Google will still be able to track users for its own advertising business.
Apple's Safari browser already blocks third-party cookies. That means websites can issue and use their own cookies (for example, remembering somebody's location or interests to customize a web page) but cookies originally issued by another site won't work.
That makes it considerably more difficult to track a user's activity across multiple websites. That's one of the keys to individually-targeted advertising, which commands higher rates than simply having static ads on a page or customizing it to the page's content.
Google had planned to follow suit this year, but put the move on hold until 2023 saying it needed more time to get it right. (Source: appleinsider.com)
Competition Issues Raised
Now a 108-page complaint from online publishers in Germany has gone to the country's competition regulators.
It argues the block on cookies is unfair because it will harm their business while still letting Google use other tracking measures. That will give it an advantage in selling targeted ads.
The publishers argue it isn't just a competition issue, but also about interference between customers and publishers. They say that if web users give consent for cookies, Google shouldn't interfere.
Google Defends Position
Google told the Financial Times that "Many other platforms and browsers have already stopped supporting third-party cookies but Google is the only one to do this openly and in consultation with technical standards bodies, regulators, and the industry, while also proposing new, alternative technologies." (Source: ft.com)
As is often the case with major tech firms, it may be tricky working out exactly where and how competition laws apply in this case. That's because Google is offering a free service to web users (the Chrome browser) while charging a fee to bring publishers and advertisers together to target those users.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you agree with the complaint? Should Google leave it to users to decide whether to accept the cookies? If the third-party block benefits web users, do Google's motivations really matter?

Comments
RE Cookies
Most sites kinda force you to approve or deny cookies recently. However, a little more than half let you choose the types of cookies you'll accept. That is the correct way. User choice.
Re Cookies again
It's interesting that German firms are complaining because Europe is the folks who have even more stringent privacy regs liek the right to forget...etc.
Yet they're now complaining they won't be able to track enough.
Google should not be allowed to use other tracking measures.
either.
Problem solved.
You are welcome.