Google Search Quality Under Attack

A software engineer has sparked a controversial debate with the claim that "Google Search is dying." Dmitri Brereton says he is talking about the quality and relevance of results rather than the number of people using the tool or the revenue it generates for Google.

Brereton's claims were sparked by a post showing the number of Google searches for the discussion site Reddit are steadily increasing. He believes this isn't because the site itself is becoming more popular but rather because people are using Google but restricting the results to posts from Reddit to get more useful information. (Source: theguardian.com)

He goes on to claim that while the average users gets decent results when they search Google, that's misleading because people have learned not to use Google for the types of searches that get irrelevant results. (Source: dkb.io)

Health Results Slammed

Brereton then quotes other tech experts who argue the problem is Google concentrating on getting good results for 80 percent of searches at the expense of offering anything useful for the remaining 20 percent. One lists "health, product reviews [and] recipes" as subjects where Google's top results tend to be useless.

According to Brereton, three main factors are causing what he sees as a decline in quality. The first is Google feeling increasing pressure to pay more attention to advertisers than users, even if that makes the search rankings less useful.

The second factor he cites is Google having less success combating people who try to "game" its algorithms to get their sites to the top of the search rankings even when they aren't genuinely most relevant.

Google Overthinking Searches

Finally, Brereton believes Google tries to hard to figure out what people are actually searching for, to the point that users who type in exactly what they want don't get it. He pointed to searches surrounded by quote marks, which are meant to match the exact phrase only.

That led to an exchange with a Google representative that suggests how the search engine handles punctuation marks within "exact match" searches may affect the results in an unpredictable manner.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you feel the quality of Google results has declined? If so, what do you think is the main cause? Have you found a search engine that gives you better results?