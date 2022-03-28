WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Review

Infopackets Reader Leona L. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Thank you for mentioning our product WinX DVD Ripper in your newsletter. We would like to extend a special week-long offer to your readers starting March 28, 2022 until April 4th, 2022 for WinX HD Video Converter. For only $9.95 Digiarty is offering WinX HD Video Converter with an unlimited license for 3 months. Please kindly let your readers know! "

My response:

Thanks, Leona for sending our readers another great deal. Below I'll provide a bullet point of what each program does.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Full list of Features

an all-in-one video software solution



convert HD video, make slideshows, edit video, download videos from 300+ video websites (Vevo, YouTube, Facebook, etc)



edit, trim, merge, crop, subtitle videos without a hitch



uses CPU and GPU cores to encode and decode 4K/HD video



supports 320 video codecs and 50 audio codecs



convert from mainstream video formats, like 4K UHD video, 1080p multi-track high definition videos MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVCHD, MOD, HD camcorder videos, Blu-ray videos, plus standard definition videos AVI, MPEG, MP4, M4V, WMV, MOV, VOB, FLV, RM, RMVB, WebM, and Google TV



has 410+ built-in preset profiles to convert videos for playing on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, HTC, Samsung Galaxy, Surface, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus, PS4, PSP, and Fujitsu

What Can You Do with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe?

Here are some examples:

Convert any video formats on PC - Convert videos in batch from a specific device is supported! Popular video inputs & outputs: MP4, MKV, AV1, HEVC, M2TS, H.264, AVI, WMV, MP3.



Play on Mobile - Convert video to a file optimized for phone tablet, TV & more



Share Video Online - Transcode 4K/HD video for YouTube, Instagram, social.



Smartphone - Transcode HEVC, 4K 60fps mobile videos for any devices.



Action Cam - Process UHD, 240fps, slow-mo clip from GoPro/DJI/YI.



Drone -Compress 4K HDR10, cut long videos shot by DJI, Parrot.



DSLR and Mirrorless Camera - Smoothly support high-res uncompressed & raw footages.



Camcorder - Convert video in AVCHD, DV&HDV, MPEG2, MOV, etc.



Surveillance Camera -Merge, split, enhance videos from CCTV, IP/dash cams.



PC & Tablet - Support videos stored in PC, tablet, USB, SSD, HDD, etc.

Free Trial Download

WinX HD Video Converter are trial-based programs, which means you can try them out and if you like it, purchase the full version. The trial versions have restrictions, such as being limited to 5 minutes of video conversion (for example), and other features that are limited in use.

You can download WinX HD Video Converter from here.

1 Week ONLY - Deal for Infopackets Readers

Digiarty is offering our readers WinX Video Converter Deluxe for $9.95 for 3 months. Click the link below to access it now:

https://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/buy.htm?ttref=22ne995-3l-ifpks-in

Happy downloading!