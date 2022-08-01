You are hereHome › John Lister › Canadian Internet Outage Has Repercussions
Canadian Internet Outage Has Repercussions
Canadian communications giant Rogers is to give extra credit to customers hit by a 15-hour Internet outage. But regulators want to know more about what caused the problem and how it can be prevented in the future.
The outage had a huge impact, partly because of the sheer size of Rogers' customer base. It has a reported 11 million customers in a country with a population of 38 million. To make things even worse, the outage also affected some critical infrastructure including emergency phone lines and bank machines.
That's prompted the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to order Rogers to respond to detailed questions and provide a comprehensive explanation. The commission said "Events of this magnitude paralyzing portions of our country's economy and jeopardizing the safety of Canadians are simply unacceptable." (Source: canada.ca)
Meanwhile the government minister for innovation, science and industry has demanded telecommunications firms to work together to share resources and allow "emergency roaming" to limit the disruption from any future outages.
Maintenance Update To Blame
Exactly how the outage occurred and why it lasted so long isn't yet certain, though Rogers says it followed "a maintenance update in our core network."
The company says it will automatically credit customers with an amount equivalent to five days of service on their relevant plan. That's up from the two days it initially offered. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
The move further fuels the fire over competition concerns in the telecommunications market in Canada, where three companies dominate the market. In many locations customers have little or no choice about who provides their service.
That's partly because of geography, with Canada having many sparsely populated rural areas that means building broadband networks may bring less profitable returns than in busy urban areas.
Merger in Question
Analysts have already speculated that the outage may make regulators less likely to approve a merger between Rogers and Shaw, a smaller company that operates in Western Canada.
It's possible politicians may argue that companies such as Rogers are under a bigger burden to maintain service and avoid outages given customers can't always respond by switching to another provider. That in turn prompts debate about whether Internet access should be considered a vital service that needs special protection.
What's Your Opinion?
Were you hit by the outage? Are you surprised it affected key services such as emergency calls? Should Internet providers be more strongly regulated when they have little competition?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?