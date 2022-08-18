You are hereHome › John Lister › Netflix Wins Small Victory Over Apple
Netflix Wins Small Victory Over Apple
The iOS Netflix app now has a subscribe button. It's a small change that could make a big difference to Apple's bottom line, as well as opening up legal challenges. Since 2018, Netflix has not offered any way to subscribe through its iPhone and iPad app. Instead, users had to sign up on the website, then install the app and sign in.
That wasn't a case of Netflix being deliberately awkward but rather not wanting to pay a commission to Apple, which demands a 30 percent cut of any subscriptions made through an app, falling to 15 percent after the first year.
Companies like Netflix which refused to pay the commission were not only banned from using in-app subscriptions, but couldn't include a link to a payment page on a website. That led to several legal complaints and even antitrust investigations in some countries.
"Reading" Apps Exempt
Now Netflix has taken advantage of Apple relaxing its rules, if only slightly. It now allows "reading apps" include a link to websites for subscription signups, albeit with a warning. In Netflix's case that reads:"Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer 'Netflix.' Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer." (Source:9to5mac.com)
The definition of "reading app" is not quite what the name suggests. It covers apps where the primary function is digital content, including text, audio, music and video.
Games Not Included
That's prompted complaints from the head of videogames company Epic Games, who says games should qualify as digital content and allow the external links. (Source: techradar.com)
That's a long-running sore point as it was a lawsuit from Epic Games that may have prompted Apple to relax the rules. Apple lost that case, meaning it can't stop apps from directing people to a third-party payment option. However, Epic was unsuccessful in arguing Apple should be forced to let users pay that way within the app itself.
What's Your Opinion?
Does Apple have any right to take commission from subscription apps? Does customers having to subscribe on a website cause much disruption? Should games be part of the "reader app" category?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?