You are hereHome › John Lister › Global Election Blunts Russia's Internet Plans
Global Election Blunts Russia's Internet Plans
A US official has beaten a Russian opponent to become head of a major Internet body. The result could make a big difference to online technology, particularly on the issue of blocks and censorship.
Doreen Bogdan-Martin beat out Rashid Ismailov to lead the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). She prevailed 139-25 in an election where every country had one vote. (Source: politico.eu)
The ITU is a United Nations agency that started in 1865 as a way to make sure telegraph systems in different countries could use a compatible system. It now oversees many cross-border tech issues, including some of the infrastructure that makes up the Internet.
Historically the US has had a mixed relationship with the ITU, partly because it didn't want the agency encroaching on the powers of ICANN, the US-based organization that oversees website addresses. Analysts say it would previously have been highly unlikely the US would put up a candidate for the ITU leadership role. (Source: therecord.media)
Russia Pro-Censorship
That apparently changed when Russia put up its own candidate. It appeared the country wanted the ITU to formally acknowledge the concept of "information sovereignty", effectively giving more endorsement to countries who wanted to censor content.
Russia and China both want to change the current rules on international treaties where countries must work together to tackle online crime. At the moment, that generally covers cyber security.
The two countries want to expand that to "information security" which would cover anything a government considered unlawful. That could mean other countries would have to respect and even help enforce Russia and China's rules that restrict political criticism online.
Secret Vote Raised Fears
While Russia is not exactly globally popular these days, the results of ITU elections are often unpredictable as the votes are cast in secret. In previous elections, it became clear many countries that had publicly pledged to support a candidate had not done so. Some feared that could happen this time with less democratic countries secretly supporting the Russian approach to online governance.
Rather than help strengthen censorship, Bogdan-Martin says her priority will be expanding Internet access around the world.
What's Your Opinion?
Should the US play a major role in the ITU? Can international agreements really govern how the Internet operates? Should one country have any say or interest in Internet laws in another country?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
A US official has beaten a Russian opponent ....
Vladimir Putin, Making America great again.