You are hereHome › John Lister › Apple App Store Monopoly May End
Apple App Store Monopoly May End
Apple looks set to allow iPhone and iPad users to get apps from sources other than the official App Store. It's a major change of policy, almost certainly sparked by forthcoming changes to European law.
Analysts predict Apple will find ways to minimize the effect of the change. However, stock prices in many companies that make apps have risen on the assumption they'll make more revenue because Apple won't take a cut of app purchases.
Unlike rival Android, Apple has always kept tight control on the apps users can install, making the App Store the only option without "jailbreaking" the device, a move that void warranties and can cause software update problems.
Law Takes Effect In 2024
Apple has always argued this "walled garden" approach helps it maintain both security and compatibility in apps, boosting the user experience. Critics say the policy not only gives Apple too much control, but allows it to use other unfair policies such as taking 30 percent of any in-app subscriptions, for example to digital publications, dating services and music libraries.
That led to a legal dispute where a court ruled app developers could take payments outside of the app, but weren't allowed to link to, or even mention, this option in the app itself.
Apple has yet to publicly confirm the change in policy to allow apps from outside the Store. Bloomberg, which broke the news, says it will likely only affect users in Europe at first. That's because of a law that takes effect in 2024 and, among other measures, explicitly requires tech companies to let users install third-party apps. (Source: bloomberg.com)
Security Checks May Remain
The company is said to still be working out its response, with the possibility it may test the spirit of the law, if not the letter. For example, it may insist any app passes a security check, regardless of its source, and it may even charge a fee to carry out this check.
The European law would also theoretically mean Apple has to integrate its messaging services with third party tools. Engineers are said to be resistant to doing so for fear it could compromise iMessage security and privacy features. (Source: theverge.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Should Apple make this change? Is this an area the law should get involved in? If you use an iPhone, would you install software from other sources, for example if apps were cheaper to buy?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.