Phone Batteries Must Be Replaceable

Phone manufacturers may soon have to offer replaceable batteries in handsets. The rules have been approved by European politicians but could create enough hassle for manufacturers that they follow the measures worldwide.

The change, approved overwhelmingly by the European Parliament, is part of an overall package to reduce the environmental impact of batteries. Other measures include minimum requirements for the levels of recycled material in new batteries along with the amount of material that can be recovered when the batteries go to waste.

The precise wording has yet to be finalized, but the announcement of the vote referred to a requirement of "Designing portable batteries in appliances in such a way that consumers can themselves easily remove and replace them." (Source: europa.eu)

Move Follows Charging Port Changes

The vote was on a regulation meaning that once its formally published, it automatically has legal effect in 27 countries. However, it's likely there will be a delayed deadline before the replaceable battery requirement takes effect in new devices.

Phone manufacturers will be left with three choices: abandon much of the European market; produce different handsets for Europe and elsewhere; or make batteries replaceable for all handsets. Apple already faces a similar choice over forthcoming European rules that require a USB charging port rather than just Apple's proprietary Lightning charge format. (Source: techspot.com)

Vehicle Batteries Also in Spotlight

The topic of battery replacement has proven controversial, with manufacturers arguing that they don't want the risk of people putting low quality third-party batteries in phones and creating a safety risk. Critics believe manufacturers are more interested in making money by requiring users to pay for an expensive replacement service or even buying a new handset when battery life starts degrading.

Being able to hold on to phones for longer could extend the environmental benefits of the new rules as it could reduce demand for all materials in handsets, not just the battery.

The new European measures also have special requirements for high-capacity batteries such as those used in electric vehicles including bikes and scooters. They'll need to come with details of their carbon footprint plus a "digital passport" that tracks how they were manufactured.

What's Your Opinion?

Is a replaceable battery a must-have feature when you choose a new phone? Have you ever disposed of a phone earlier than expected because you couldn't easily or affordably replace a battery? Should there be rules on this or should it be down to phone user to vote with their wallets?