You are hereHome › John Lister › Amazon Faces Antitrust Case
Amazon Faces Antitrust Case
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon of "illegally maintaining monopoly power." Critics argue the lawsuit is too vague, while redacted sections make it hard to assess in full.
The FTC has filed the complaint alongside 17 state attorneys. It says Amazon "violates the law not because it is big, but because it engages in a course of exclusionary conduct that prevents current competitors from growing and new competitors from emerging."
It also alleges that Amazon acts illegally to "wield monopoly power to inflate prices, degrade quality, and stifle innovation for consumers and businesses." (Source: ftc.gov)
Buyers And Sellers Both Affected
According to the complaint, Amazon acts competitively in two separate markets: the one for consumers buying products and the one for third-party sellers buying marketplace services. Some of the specific allegations include that Amazon: (a) buries third-party sellers in its search results if they sell products cheaper on other sites; (b) unfairly requires sellers to use Amazon's fulfillment service (increasing their costs) to be eligible for the Prime program, and (c) charges fees to sellers that can mean almost half the price the consumer pays goes to Amazon.
Amazon replied with a statement concluding that "If the FTC gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers, and reduced options for small businesses - the opposite of what antitrust law is designed to do. The lawsuit filed by the FTC today is wrong on the facts and the law, and we look forward to making that case in court." (Source: aboutamazon.com)
Outcome Uncertain
It's not easy to draw firm conclusions about the strength of the case. Martin Peers of The Information noted that "so much of the complaint is redacted that it's like a novel that has every third page torn out." He goes on to note that although what is readable makes a strong case that Amazon has a dominant position, but it's unclear if consumers are unhappy with the result.
Like many antitrust cases it may boil down to the fact that dominating a market isn't illegal, using specific anticompetitive tactics and policies isn't necessarily illegal, but at some point the combination of the two is illegal.
The lawsuit simply asks a court to force Amazon to stop acting illegally but doesn't suggest any specific penalties or measures. Peers believes the real aim of the lawsuit may be to establish a precedent for what big tech firms can and can't do.
What's Your Opinion?
Is Amazon too dominant in online shopping? What, if any, restrictions should be placed on the way it handles third-party sellers? Does antitrust law matter if consumers are broadly happy?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.