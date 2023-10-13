You are hereHome › John Lister › Pixel Spare Parts Available for Seven Years
Pixel Spare Parts Available for Seven Years
Google has vowed to stock spare parts for its flagship Pixel 8 phones for at least seven years. It matches the companies software commitment to keep the phone operating systems updated for that period.
The move is designed to overcome one of the main "gotchas" whenever Google boasted the long support period for the phone. Knowing the handset will have the necessary software for seven years isn't that meaningful if there's a risk the phone becomes useless or the battery almost inevitably dies.
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were only officially announced this month but will be on sale almost immediately. Unlike most Android handsets, they are developed and marketed by Google itself. They're generally considered the closest thing to a "pure" Android handset and a rough equivalent to Apple's iPhone.
Screen And Battery Replaceable
Google hasn't yet to confirm exactly what parts it will make available for the seven years. One possible clue is the iFixit store, which sells official parts for the previous Pixel 7 model. They include the screen, battery, rear camera and a couple of sheets which secure components in place.
Trusted Reviews' Chris Smith also makes a good point about the seven-year guarantee. Although the type of person who buys a top-end phone is probably more likely to replace it when a new model comes out, the new policy makes it much more viable to pass the phone on to friends or relatives who aren't as demanding about specifications. (Source: trustedreviews.com)
Move Pre-Empts Law Change
The Verge is a little more cynical about the move, suggesting it's simply getting ahead of a proposed California law that would require spare parts to be available for at least seven years after a device is no longer manufactured. That could be longer than Google's period, depending on when it starts the clock for the Pixel 8. (Source: theverge.com)
The California law could also go further as it would not only require companies to make parts available, but also offer tools and instructions for how to carry out repairs.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you expect to use a new phone for seven years? Should Google pressure other Android manufacturers to follow suit? How much extra would you pay for a handset that offered a long guarantee of hardware and software support?
Comments
Parts aren't free!
Parts aren't free so I expect there is a revenue stream available there. Likewise with s/w; iirc MS extended support for XP Kiosk runs way past the normal support period, to 2024? But MS charges for it. I think it would be reasonable to ask ALL manufacturers to continue support as long as the income from extended support covers the costs of developing it; at least for those devices that can't be upgraded to newer systems e.g Win10 to Win11.