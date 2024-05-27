You are hereHome › John Lister › Study Claims Internet Use Boosts Wellbeing
Study Claims Internet Use Boosts Wellbeing
Internet adoption has a positive link with wellbeing, according to an international research project. But it's a mixed picture and cause and effect could be questioned.
The research comes from the Oxford Internet Institute, which examined a wide range of studies into psychological wellbeing and mental health. They covered a total of 2.4 million people across 168 countries at various points between 2006 and 2021. (Source: ac.uk)
The researchers then cross-referenced the results with figures on broadband and mobile Internet use in the relevant countries at the relevant times.
The biggest finding was that the higher the levels of Internet use, the greater the reported levels of satisfaction and "social wellbeing". Across the studies, the researcher found 34,000 cases (including full datasets and subsets) where wellbeing and Internet access could be compared. The positive link existed in 85 percent of cases.
Cause and Effect
That doesn't necessarily mean the Internet use caused the wellbeing, however. For example, it could mean that people who were financially stable enough to afford Internet services were more likely to be content with their life.
That could particularly be the case given the studies included many countries where Internet access was limited and expensive, particularly further back in the time period under assessment.
In 10 percent of cases there was no clear link, while in five percent of cases the link was negative. That meant increased Internet use was linked with decreased wellbeing. The researchers noted that many of these cases involved subsets of women under the age of 25.
International Perspective
Experts quoted by the BBC welcomed the principle of the research, particularly the efforts to include data from developing countries. Often such studies are underreported as they are not written in English. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
However, the experts also noted that the research was limited by covering Internet use as a whole. That meant it didn't explore the theory that particular types of use such as social media might not have the positive link or could even be harmful.
What's Your Opinion?
Do the result surprise you? Do you believe Internet use is a cause of wellbeing and life satisfaction? How important is it to distinguish between different types of Internet use?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Social media is a scourge
In my opinion, social media is a scourge and does more harm than good - especially when used as a propaganda tool and to brainwash people (especially the younger generation) through 'trends' and whatever the algorithm dictates what you should watch.
TikTok is extremely worrying for these reasons since it is owned by the Chinese and its app could potentially be used to jailbreak phones and turn them into 24/7 spying tools.
I personally have nothing against China, but the truth is that they have a very poor track record when it comes to mass surveillance and spying on their own citizens. The social credit system they recently introduced is a good example of how they control their own people, which is amplified through platforms like TikTok.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_Credit_System
There are parallels with the Chinese Social Credit System and ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) which is used in North America, where the 'Social' aspect of the ESG system is DEI standards (diversity, equity and inclusion).
In other words, organizations are ranked based on a credit system. It is a well-known fact that large investment platforms like Black Rock and Vanguard use ESG scores to push their own agendas. A good example of this was seen during the recent Bud Light controversy where a trans TikTok influencer promoted bud light. This didn't go over very well with the Bud Light's conservative audience, which resulted in a $5 Billion drop in stock shortly thereafter.
https://nypost.com/2023/06/03/lefty-investment-firms-doom-corporate-usa-bud-light/
https://nypost.com/2023/04/12/anheuser-busch-down-5b-in-value-amid-dylan-mulvaney-bud-light-controversy/