Microsoft Delays Windows 10 Security Deadline

Microsoft is delaying its end of support for machines running older versions of Windows 10. It's the latest alteration made because of people working from home.

The change affects any computers that haven't been updated since the big twice-yearly update in October 2018, formally known as version 1709 for business users and 1809 for home users.

It might seem odd that some people are running those versions given the option to automatically have Windows update regularly. However, it's also understandable that some people might have been put off updating at that point as the October 2018 update was something of a disaster. One possibility is that the Windows Update mechanism is corrupt, or another part of Windows is preventing the upgrade from occurring.

Security Fixes Would Have Ended

The original plan was that Microsoft would stop supporting version 1709 for business this week and version 1809 for home users next month. That would mean there would be no more help with problems and no more security fixes.

It's a fairly drastic measure that's meant to make sure people are incentivised to keep updating Windows, even if they remain a year or more "out of date."

Upgrades Could Be IT Nightmare

The big problem is that this could mean businesses having to manually upgrade networks and individual PCs, or switch to automatic updates and deal with a backlog of more than year's worth of potential problems. Either way, that could prove extremely tricky for IT staff when people are working remotely. (Source: theregister.co.uk)

Microsoft has now put back the deadline to October 13 for business users and November 10 for home users. It's stressed that this doesn't affect support deadlines for later versions of Windows 10 or for any other Microsoft applications such as Office 2010. (Source: microsoft.com)

Are You Stuck on And Old Version of Windows 10?

What's Your Opinion?

Do you leave Windows 10 to update automatically or do you prefer to wait and see whether individual updates are causing problems? Is Microsoft right to normally pull security patches from machine's that haven't been updated for 18 months? Was it a sensible move to delay the end of support in these circumstances?